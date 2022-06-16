New on Netflix June 17-23: Team Umbrella or Team Sparrow?

It’s been a busy few weeks for Netflix with recent additions like Stranger Things 4 and Hustle. That continues this week with a movie with big star power and the return of a Netflix Series. If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 17th to 23rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 17-23rd list which is headlined by Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead and the return of The Umbrella Academy for a third season.

Coming soon in June

These titles are coming sometime in June, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

And now for the Netflix June 17-23rd list:

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence. Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire.

After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire. Spiderhead (NETFLIX FILM): Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders. The War Next-door: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season. You Don’t Know Me (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

June 18

Alchemy of Souls (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny. Charmed: Season 4 🇺🇸

SPRIGGAN (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

June 19

Civil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Devil’s Advocate 🇨🇦

Heartland: Season 5 🇨🇦

It (2017) 🇺🇸

June 20

Doom Of Love (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization. Philomena 🇺🇸

June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3 🇺🇸

The Future Of (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities. Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (NETFLIX COMEDY): Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more. Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇧🇷): A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

A new comedy special from Bruna Louise. The Hidden Lives of Pets (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills. Love & Gelato (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato. Marvel’s The Avengers 🇨🇦

The Mist (2007) 🇺🇸

ONE PIECE (New episodes)

Sing 2 🇺🇸

Snowflake Mountain (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless “kidults” who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless “kidults” who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults. The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

June 23

First Class (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events. Queen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter. Rhythm + Flow France (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) 🇫🇷): French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada June 17-23rd list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead or catching up with The Umbrella Academy in its third season? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 16, 2022.