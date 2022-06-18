Someone made a real gravestone for Microsoft Internet Explorer

The death of a long-standing piece of software or hardware can sometimes invoke emotion in some and relief in others. Whatever feeling you have, it’s been a typical tradition for some users to photoshop the name of dead software and hardware on gravestones. There’s even an entire website devoted to listing all of the Google products the company has killed. But this time, someone made an actual gravestone for Microsoft Internet Explorer.

Microsoft Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 and had been chugging along since. Just a few years ago, Microsoft decided to abandon its browser software development in favor of Chromium. Chromium is a widely-used open-source browser software partly developed by Google, and many modern browsers now use its underlying technologies. Apple is the only computer maker still actively maintaining and improving a native browser with Safari. But I digress.

Back to Microsoft Internet Explorer. A South Korean software engineer named Jung-Ki-young decided that the famous browser deserved an actual gravestone, not just a Photoshopped one. So he made it happen.

For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology. To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer’s “e” logo and the English epitaph: “He was a good tool to download other browsers.” After the memorial went on show at a cafe run by his brother in the southern city of Gyeongju, a photo of the tombstone went viral. Jung said the memorial showed his mixed feelings for the older software, which had played such a big part in his working life. Reuters

Last Updated on June 18, 2022.