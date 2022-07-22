Now Playing on Plex August 2022: Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior, Saw, The Double, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex August 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into August 2022!
New on Plex August 2022
- Black Death
- Compliance
- Double, The
- Drinking Buddies
- Frank
- Halloween II
- Humpday
- Hunt, The
- Hunter, The
- Journey To The West
- Mr. Nobody (starts 8/5)
- Mutant Chronicles
- Nobody Walks
- Ondine
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Perfect Host, The
- Saw
- Splinter
- To The Wonder
- Touchy Feely
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Leaving Plex in August 2022
- Goon (expires 8/27)
Still Streaming on Plex in August 2022
- 1408
- 10 Items Or Less
- 35 And Ticking
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
- All Good Things
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Biutiful
- Blackway
- Blue Mountain State
- Boondock Saints, The
- Boy
- Capricorn One
- Centurion
- Children Of The Corn
- Cobbler, The
- Coyote Lake
- Cube
- Date And Switch
- Daughter Of The Wolf
- Day Of The Dead
- Deadfall
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Knot
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Don Jon
- Dorian Gray
- Eden Lake
- Europa Report
- Extras
- Fall, The
- Fanboys
- Filth
- Fish Tank
- Frailty
- Georgia Rule
- Get A Job
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- Great Debaters, The
- Half Nelson
- Halloween II
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heartland
- Heathers
- Hesher
- Horns
- Host, The
- Hunger
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Spit On Your Grave
- Iceman, The
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man
- Lady Vengeance
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Lupin III
- Man From Earth, The
- Mandy
- Midnight Meat Train, The
- Monster
- Mother
- Ninth Gate, The
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- Pledge, The
- Requiem For A Dream
- Road, The
- Sanctuary
- Score To Settle, A
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Serena
- Short Term 12
- Skeleton Twins, The
- Snowpiercer
- Super
- Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance
- Taboo
- Tell No One
- Texas Killing Fields
- Tour Of Duty
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Transsiberian
- Two For The Money
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Very Good Girls
- Wailing, The
- Whale Rider
- Wind River
- Youth In Revolt
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Last Updated on July 22, 2022.