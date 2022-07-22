Now Playing on Plex August 2022: Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior, Saw, The Double, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex August 2022 edition.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into August 2022!

New on Plex August 2022

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior Playing on Plex August 2022

Black Death

Compliance

Double, The

Drinking Buddies

Frank

Halloween II

Humpday

Hunt, The

Hunter, The

Journey To The West

Mr. Nobody (starts 8/5)

Mutant Chronicles

Nobody Walks

Ondine

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Perfect Host, The

Saw

Splinter

To The Wonder

Touchy Feely

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns

Leaving Plex in August 2022

Goon (expires 8/27)

Still Streaming on Plex in August 2022

1408 Playing on Plex August 2022

1408

10 Items Or Less

35 And Ticking

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

All Good Things

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Biutiful

Blackway

Blue Mountain State

Boondock Saints, The

Boy

Capricorn One

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Coyote Lake

Cube

Europa Report Playing on Plex August 2022

Date And Switch

Daughter Of The Wolf

Day Of The Dead

Deadfall

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Knot

Devil’s Rejects, The

Don Jon

Dorian Gray

Eden Lake

Europa Report

Extras

Fall, The

Fanboys

Filth

Fish Tank

Frailty

Georgia Rule

Get A Job

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

Great Debaters, The

Half Nelson

Halloween II

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heartland

Heathers

Hesher

Horns

Host, The

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Spit On Your Grave

Iceman, The

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

The Ninth Gate Playing on Plex August 2022

Lady Vengeance

Lucky Number Slevin

Lupin III

Man From Earth, The

Mandy

Midnight Meat Train, The

Monster

Mother

Ninth Gate, The

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Passion Of The Christ, The

Pledge, The

Requiem For A Dream

Road, The

Sanctuary

Score To Settle, A

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Serena

Short Term 12

Skeleton Twins, The

Snowpiercer

Super

Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance

Whale Rider Playing on Plex August 2022

Taboo

Tell No One

Texas Killing Fields

Tour Of Duty

Train to Busan

Traitor

Transsiberian

Two For The Money

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Very Good Girls

Wailing, The

Whale Rider

Wind River

Youth In Revolt

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for July 2022? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 22, 2022.