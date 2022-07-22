Orico’s Montage is a high-speed 40Gbps USB4 portable SSD

The portable SSD has evolved and has improved over the last few years. Many of us rely on a portable SSD, especially for travel. The new designs are lighter and slimmer than ever and easily transported with minimal effort.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

Orico is offering up a brand new portable SSD named the Montage. The Montage looks like it came straight out of the Partridge Family with its retro 70s colorway, but it also has a modern vibe going on. While the design and look are undoubtedly eye-catching, it is the performance that Orico wants you to concentrate on. Here are four feature points Orico makes about this portable SSD.

It is one of the best-performing SSDs available. During performance testing, the drive achieved 3,126MB/s reading speed and 2,832MB/s writing speed and transferred 3GB files in just one second, matching and surpassing many leading products currently on the market.

Accompanied by a versatile 2-in-1 data cable for USB type A and type C connections, the drive is widely compatible. It can be used with Mac OS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems without requiring a driver.

It is the first to adopt the USB4.0 protocol.

Its eye-catching design, inspired by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, is applied with an in-mold labeling technique for its corrosion resistance.

Orico Montage Portable SSD Quick Specs

You can find out more about the Montage on the company’s website; there is no pricing at the moment, so you will need to send them an inquiry about it.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 22, 2022.