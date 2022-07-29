Coming to Tubi August 2022: 300, Dredd, Groundhog Day, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi July 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi July 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi in August 2022

This August, Tubi is bringing the heat with three brand-new Tubi Originals across the romance, drama, and horror genres, alongside two recently announced fin-tastic originals for “Shark Month: BITEFEST,” SHARK BAIT, and SHARK SIDE OF THE MOON, as well as the full “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise and fan-favorite titles, such as “Groundhog Day,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and more.

All titles below begin streaming free on August 1, unless otherwise noted:

Tubi Originals

Destination Love – 8/17 – Madison has the chance to pursue her love of event management when her two best friends announce their engagement. Finding a pre-planned wedding package on a remote island vineyard in New Zealand, Madison teams up with David, the handsome vineyard owner, to re-imagine the event for her friends. Working closely together, they soon discover a potential pairing of their own.

Requiem For A Spree – 8/26 – A sadistic killer sets his sights on a group of friends partying in an abandoned lake house, determined to make their murders his symphony.

Killing Diana – 8/31 – On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic passing, we’re going behind castle walls to look at the extraordinary life and legacy of “The People’s Princess,” how destiny took her from the world too soon after that tragic night in Paris, and how she not only reshaped the Monarchy but continues reshaping it today.

Action

Coming to Tubi “300”

“300”

“Clash of the Titans”

“Cradle 2 the Grave”

“Dredd”

“Empire State” (2013)

“Enter the Warriors Gate” – 8/5

“Fortress: Sniper’s Eye”

“Murder at 1600”

“Passenger 57”

“Rogue Warfare: The Hunt”

“Tango & Cash”

Black Cinema

Coming to Tubi “The Color Purple”

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Madea Goes to Jail”

“Michael Jackson’s This is It”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“School Daze”

“The Color Purple”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Comedy

Coming to Tubi “Groundhog Day”

“Groundhog Day”

“Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay”

“Holmes and Watson”

“Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Peggy Sue Got Married”

“Role Models”

“The Whole Ten Yards”

Drama

Coming to Tubi “Erin Brockovich”

“Center Stage”

“Detroit”

“Erin Brockovich”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Finding Forrester”

“Focus”

“I Can Only Imagine”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Stand by Me”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

“White Boy Rick”

Horror

Coming to Tubi “The Blob”

“Amusement”

“Bait”

“Dark Skies” – 8/23

“Evil Dead” (1981)

“Evil Dead II”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Geo”

“Insidious”

“The Blob” (1988)

“The Cabin in the Woods”

“The Wolfman”

Kids & Family

“Annie” (2014)

“Annie” (1982)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Labyrinth” (1986)

“Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Secondhand Lions”

“The Spy Next Door”

“Sushi Sumo”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3”

“TMNT”

Romance

Coming to Tubi “Roxanne”

“Booty Call”

“Dog Days”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Out of Africa”

“Roxanne”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Bounty Hunter” (2010)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Coming to Tubi “2001: A Space Odyssey”

“2001: A Space Odyssey”

“A Clockwork Orange”

“Contact”

“Criminal”

“Dead Zone”

“Future World”

“Inception”

“Knockaround Guys”

“Lila & Eve” – 8/6

“Searching”

“The Call”

“The Condemned” (franchise)

“The Fifth Element)

“The Whole Truth”

“Timecop”

TV Series

“Diff’rent Strokes”

“The Nanny”

“Maude”

Westerns

Coming to Tubi “Silverado”

“Appaloosa”

“Buffalo Bill and the Indians”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Man of the West”

“Silverado”

“The Scalphunters”

“Wild Wild West”

