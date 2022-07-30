California sheriff raids Indiana business over a Batmobile dispute

Happy Saturday, here’s something different. When you’re rich, you have the luxury of buying things you don’t need, like the Batmobile. Thankfully, rich people help create businesses like that of Mark Racop of Indiana. Racop will build you a replica of the Batmobile from the 60s TV show.

Apparently, the wait for a custom-made Batmobile is pretty long and very costly at US$210,000. As the story goes, a rich guy from California ordered one of Racop’s creations. Racop is the only builder with a DC Comics license to make these cars, and his shop is called Fiberglass Freaks, located in Logansport, Indiana.

Racop currently has nine Batmobiles in production, and his California client was first in line because he made a US$170,000 down payment for his car. But after missing a US$20,000 payment and going dark for over 8-months, his Batmobile was put on hold and moved to the end of the line. This meant the client would have to wait nearly two years for his car to be completed.

When the client discovered what was happening, he was agitated and contacted Racop to discuss. Racop admits that the client paid the remaining balance but did not push him back to the front. That’s when the client contacted his friend, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, who opened an investigation on the matter and sent four of his officers to Indiana to raid Racop’s garage. Watch the story from ABC7 News Bay Area below:

Many are questioning the sheriff’s decision in this matter and the resources he spent on what seems to be a civil dispute that should be handled within the Indiana justice system. It will be interesting to see what comes of this and how the San Mateo government handles the situation.

