More Android apps can access your bank account and steal your money

Android apps are having a bad month of press coverage. Although not all Android apps have issues, it is the few that can put a smear on the majority. Only a few days ago, we reported on a list of malicious Android apps that could scrape your data or take control of your device.

Now, researchers at Trend Micro have said a growing number of Android apps target the collection of personal banking information. Data that can be stolen includes passwords, PINs, and any other information your banking app collects. Moreover, these same apps can intercept text messages and take control of any infected device. These apps are known as “dropper apps.”

In its report, Trend Micro writes, “Malicious actors have been surreptitiously adding a growing number of banking trojans to Google Play Store via malicious droppers this year, proving that such a technique is effective in evading detection.”

So far, these are the apps that have been identified:

Call Recorder APK (com.caduta.aisevsk)

Rooster VPN (com.vpntool.androidweb)

Super Cleaner- hyper & smart (com.j2ca.callrecorder)

Document Scanner – PDF Creator (com.codeword.docscann)

Universal Saver Pro (com.virtualapps.universalsaver)

Eagle photo editor (com.techmediapro.photoediting)

Call recorder pro+ (com.chestudio.callrecorder)

Extra Cleaner (com.casualplay.leadbro)

Crypto Utils (com.utilsmycrypto.mainer)

FixCleaner (com.cleaner.fixgate)

Just In: Video Motion (com.olivia.openpuremind)

com.myunique.sequencestore

com.flowmysequto.yamer

com.qaz.universalsaver

Lucky Cleaner (com.luckyg.cleaner)

Simpli Cleaner (com.scando.qukscanner)

Unicc QR Scanner (com.qrdscannerratedx)

Users should delete these Android apps and change passwords and login information immediately.

Last Updated on July 31, 2022.