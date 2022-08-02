LucidSound LS100X offers up to 130 hours of affordable wireless Xbox, PC, or mobile gaming audio

LucidSound is one Xbox/PC gaming brand we have been impressed with in the past here at Techaeris. The company has just announced the affordable LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for Xbox, PC, or mobile with up to 130 hours of battery life.

Versatile, the LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset can connect to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC with the included Wireless USB Adapter or to your PC or mobile device over Bluetooth. The wireless adapter provides a “low-latency interference-free connection.” Regarding battery life, this headset offers up to 130 hours when connected via Bluetooth or 72 hours when connected over wireless USB.

Other features of the LS100X gaming headset include custom-tuned 50mm drivers, 3 different EQ modes (Signature, Bass Boost, and FPS), a dual-mic system, optional mic-monitoring, Quick Access Audio Controls on the left and right earcups, an ultra-lightweight frame, memory foam earcup and headband padding, and Windows Sonic spatial sound support on PC or Xbox.

The LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for Xbox, PC, and mobile.

The latest wireless gaming headset from LucidSound is also pretty affordable, retailing on LucidSound.com and Amazon for US$99.99. Stay tuned for our full review coming soon!

Last Updated on August 2, 2022.