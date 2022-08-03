Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joins MeWe advisory board

The social media landscape has become broad and populated with dozens of sites trying to get your attention. The big boys like Twitter and Facebook are still there, but smaller operations have worked their way up. MeWe came out during the big Google+ crash, and now they are adding some firepower to their advisory board in the form of Steve Wozniak.

Steve Wozniak is the co-founder of Apple, and he is also someone who values consumer privacy. So adding him to the advisory board might be an excellent move for MeWe. Steve Wozniak joins a board with the father of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, on it, so he is in good company.

“Social media as we know it has decimated our fundamental human right to privacy. MeWe is doing things differently. MeWe relies on full transparency and does not steal people’s data for their own profit. We must change the business model in order to create a healthier social media environment and MeWe is leading the way.” Steve Wozniak, MeWe Advisory Board Member. “As someone who was there at the very start of social networking, I believe in the need for a fresh alternative to incumbent mainstream platforms. MeWe aims to be both engaging for its community members but also respectful of individual privacy rights and freedom of speech.” Divya Narendra, MeWe Board of Directors

“Bringing on these leaders will accelerate MeWe’s work to optimize the benefits of social media, continue to reject financial models that exploit member data, and enable MeWe to expand the company’s global footprint. It will also advance the shared vision of a healthier digital ecosystem where members have agency over their personal information and online networks without manipulation by algorithms.”

“People love social media for connecting with their friends, family and community, and that’s what MeWe is all about — authentic relationships, without false amplification and manipulative algorithms.” said MeWe Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edell. “With the support of this incredible brain trust, we’re building social media differently — putting our users in control of their social experience. More people will be able to enjoy the benefits of social media without fueling surveillance business models that are causing real harm.” Jeffrey Edell MeWe Chairman and CEO

MeWe has been about putting users’ privacy first and protecting free speech long before some of these new social media sites existed. It will be interesting to see what Wozniak brings to the table, how MeWe will lean on him, and his advice for its future. MeWe is our social media platform of choice, and we are growing our following there as the top tech media page.

