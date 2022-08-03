OWC announces its 4TB ultra-rugged Envoy Pro FX portable SSD

OWC is one of the best brands you’ll find making portable storage solutions and other tech products. Every piece of tech we have reviewed from them is well made and excellent. Now, the company has announced its 4TB ultra-rugged Envoy Pro FX portable SSD with Thunderbolt.

The Envoy Pro FX is capable of up to 2800MB/s, and OWC says it is built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification.

The OWC Envoy Pro FX is ideal for everyone and every need for Mac and PC compatibility from 2010. Fast, tough, Bus-powered (no AC adapter needed) portability. That’s many feature boxes checked off. The Envoy Pro FX is an ideal drive for various uses, ranging from photography, video, and document storage backups to a secondary/portable OS boot drive. The perfect on-set project drive for editing dailies, multi-angled camera shots, utilizing large sample libraries within audio projects, or portable Steam games library.

The Envoy Pro FX, like many of the company’s products, is sleek, with heat-dissipating charcoal grey aluminum housing that is IP67 rated so that you can work in the dirtiest and wettest environments. Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It’s so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Whether dropping it in a puddle or suspending it in zero-G, the Envoy Pro FX has all the right stuff.

OWC Envoy Pro FX Highlights

Plug & play with past, present, and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Supports outstanding performance capability of up to 2800MB/s with Thunderbolt

Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today.

Virtually indestructible and officially Certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

OWC Envoy Pro FX is in stock and shipping from $219.00 in capacities now up to 4.0TB on MacSales.com

OWC Envoy Pro SX is also in stock and shipping from $179.00 00 in capacities now up to 4.0TB on MacSales.com

