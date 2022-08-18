New on Netflix August 19-25: Cuphead and Mugman return!

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 19-25th list which is headlined by Cuphead and Mugman in Part 2 of The Cuphead Show! video game adaptation.

Coming soon in August

These titles are coming sometime in August, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Please enable JavaScript Squid Game cast Shoutout

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.

When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure. Partner Track (NETFLIX SERIES): Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and keep her moral compass — at an elite New York City law firm while balancing love, friendships and family duties.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming in August to the streaming service at some point and include:

Netflix Heads Up!: Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!

Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin! Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

Rival Pirates: Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

And now for the Netflix August 19-25th list:

August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. Echoes (NETFLIX SERIES): Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing.

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing. The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.

After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity. Glow Up: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup.

Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup. Kleo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge. The Next 365 Days (NETFLIX FILM): Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song 🇺🇸

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep (NETFLIX SERIES): Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series.

Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)): Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “And 1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. The Rise and Fall of AND1 traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head. AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine and more reflect on their experience and the brand’s journey. Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.

August 24

Lost Ollie (NETFLIX SERIES): A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey.

A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey. Mo (NETFLIX SERIES): In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.

In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family. Queer Eye: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): The uplifting makeover series hits Brazil with a new Fab Five and more courageous journeys of transformation — along with lots of tears and laughs.

The uplifting makeover series hits Brazil with a new Fab Five and more courageous journeys of transformation — along with lots of tears and laughs. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): He’s the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run – and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he was pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

He’s the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run – and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he was pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world. Selling The OC (NETFLIX SERIES): The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves. Under Fire (NETFLIX SERIES): At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks.

At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks. Watch Out, We’re Mad (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father’s beloved dune buggy.

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks! History 101: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): The bite-size history lessons return, this time to investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers and even bottled water.

The bite-size history lessons return, this time to investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers and even bottled water. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Cuddly bear Rilakkuma and his lovable friends have a day full of adventure at a sweets-themed amusement park that’s about to close its doors forever.

Cuddly bear Rilakkuma and his lovable friends have a day full of adventure at a sweets-themed amusement park that’s about to close its doors forever. That’s Amor (NETFLIX FILM): After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada August 19-25th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out The Cuphead Show! Part 2? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 18, 2022.