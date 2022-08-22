The Tamron A067 50-400mm lens is a dream Sony E-mount lens coming true

Our coverage of photography gear is not as broad as I’d like it to be. Photography is my second favorite hobby, guitar playing being my first. I use the Sony A7iii as my main piece of kit, and I have an array of lenses to go with it. My interests in photography range from portraits to wildlife, making the upcoming Tamron A067 a dream lens for me.

As a Sony shooter, I know how expensive Sony glass can get. The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 has a list price of US$2,599, and while the f/4 version is US$1,000 cheaper, that is still a lot of money. You could opt for the Sony FE 70-300 with a variable aperture of f/4.5 – f/5.6, and that will only set you back US$1,300. You can find some of these lenses cheaper and used, but the point is that Sony glass is expensive.

Tamron has been offering alternatives to the pricer Sony choices, and I did pick up their recent f/2.8 lenses on the used market for a reasonable price. This Tamron A067 will cover 50-400mm, which is a considerable range, and while I would have liked a fixed 2.8 or even 4.0 aperture, this has a respectable f4.5/f6.3 variable aperture. I’m interested in using this lens because it offers the flexibility to do street photography to wildlife and everything in between.

The company outlined six key points in its press release for the Tamron A067, and here they are.

POINT 1: The impossible dream of a 50-400mm ultra-telephoto zoom lens has arrived

Outstanding image quality throughout the entire zoom range POINT 3: High speed, high precision linear motor focus mechanism – VXD Tamron’s proprietary VC image stabilization

POINT 4: Enhanced operation plus customization options Connector Port for the TAMRON Lens Utility™ New Focus Limiter function added to the TAMRON Lens Utility™ Rapid zooming (Zoom ring rotation arc is just 75°)

POINT 5: Lightweight, compact design with a filter size of 67mm

The Tamron A067 has not been given a price yet, but it should be attainable, and for the range, you are getting here, I think Tamron will price it very competitively. You can read more about the Tamron A067 on the company’s website.

