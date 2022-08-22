The Blackview Tab 13 uses SIMO tech to stay internet-connected

The last time we heard of Blackview was in 2015, when it revealed a concept phone that was supposed to be one of the next big things. The company has been making many devices since then, and a trip to their online shop reveals that most of their devices are budget to midrange.

The latest Blackview device is the Tab 13, which is gaining some attention due to its use of SIMO technology. SIMO technology uses virtual SIM technology instead of a SIM card or Wi-Fi connectivity. SIMO technology allows users to connect to over 200 mobile networks globally, giving the user the ability to move from one area to the other without needing a local SIM.

The Blackview Tab 13 uses SIMO 1.0 and can only be used in the European Union, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the United States. However, we predict the company will upgrade to SIMO 2.0, covering many more regions, including those mentioned above.

The Tab 13 is relatively pedestrian in terms of specifications. There is nothing significant to make this tablet stand out from any other budget or midrange Android tablet other than SIMO technology. It has a 10.1″ FHD+ display, Helio G85 CPU, 6GB of RAM, 7,280mAh battery, and 128GB of storage. Prices vary, and it seems it is only available on AliExpress. Here are the specifications:

Blackview Tab 13 Specifications

Model Tab 13 Colors Space Gray/Lunar Silver/Twilight Blue Dimensions 238.8*157.6*7.7mm Weight 450g Display 10.1-inch 1200*1920 FHD+ IPS 81% Screen-to-body Ratio CPU MediaTek Helio G85 RAM & ROM 6GB+128GB,LPDDR4X +eMMC 5.1 SIM Slot Dual SIM; Two Nano Card or Nano Card + TF Card Max TF Card Capacity 1TB Front Camera 8MP Samsung® S5K4H7 Rear Camera 13MP + 0.3MP Battery Capacity 7280mAh Speaker 1217 2PCS BOX Speakers Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Connectivity 3G Bands: WCDMA: B1//B8

4G Bands: TDD: B40 FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 Navigation GPS/Beidou/Glonass/Galileo OS Doke OS_P 3.0 based on Android 12

You can find out more about the Blackview Tab 13 on the company’s website.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 22, 2022.