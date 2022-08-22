The world’s first 55″ 4K curved gaming display Samsung Odyssey Ark is available to reserve

Gamers and content creators, start preparing your wallet. The world’s first 55″ 4K curved gaming display, the Samsung Odyssey Ark, is now available to reserve. Originally unveiled at the CES this year, the Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch,4K curved gaming screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1msresponse time.

With 4K gaming performance, this new behemoth display was made with multitasking and cinematic gaming in mind and can be used with PC and gaming consoles. Odyssey Ark will be available to reserve on Monday, August 15 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

“Starting today, reserve the all-new 55” rotating Odyssey Ark Screen and receive $100 off the retail price of $3,499.99, and pre-orders receive a bonus offer of a $200 Samsung.com e-certificate for use on any other Samsung.com product. Odyssey Ark is excluded from the pre-order promotion.” Odyssey Ark will be available on Samsung.com and select retailers nationwide in early September. Let’s break down what you get for your money, and stay tuned for a first-look review in the near future!

Odyssey Ark Features

Cinematic Experience

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming screen with a 1000R curvature that rotates for a new level of immersion. With Cockpit Mode, users can rotate the Ark vertically for a new gaming and multitasking experience.

Using Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology Mini LED technology, the Odyssey Ark provides precise lighting expressions and detailed HDR control for superior picture quality.

The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping gamers focused on the content in front of them.

With Sound Dome Technology featuring Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Booster, and Quad Object Tracking Sound (OTS), the Odyssey Ark offers cinematic surround sound for all entertainment purposes.

Four speakers, one at each corner, and two woofers behind the center of the screen result in realistic and rich sound thanks to a 60W 2.2.2 channel with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen.

Ark’s Neural Quantum Processor Ultra takes content quality to new heights by enhancing every visual detail and upscaling content to up to 4K resolution.

Gaming Performance

A 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time means the Ark delivers flawlessly smooth action during fast gaming scenes, even in 4K

The Ark enables gamers to experience the best of gaming in one place with Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players can discover and play games from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia, and more.

Game Bar is a powerful tool enabling gamers to quickly and easily view their screen settings without leaving the game screen.

Check and control FPS, HDR, or VRR settings and adjust the screen aspect ratio and response time.

Customize and save your preferred settings for each game

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro eliminates choppiness, screen lag, and image tears in fast-action and complex game scenes for smooth gameplay

Flexible Interface

The Ark Dial lets the player completely control the gaming screen, allowing full access to various functions, including screen size, ratio, game settings, and more.

Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust screen size between 55-and 27-inches, change the screen position and even switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9

With Active Ambient, you can select a variety of ambient backgrounds when you size down your video source.

Active Ambient will match the color palette of your video source

Multi-View allows users to use the large screen to its full potential by displaying up to 4screens all at once while horizontal or three while in Cockpit mode

Customize your screens by resizing and reordering them to your preference

Eclipse lighting makes it so gamers can add personality to their setup with multiple RGB color modes

Lighting on the back, along the top and bottom, allows for lighting customization that can be in landscape and Cockpit Mode

Additional Features

Additional Features•Easily connect up to 4 HDMI sources using Samsung’s One Connect Box that includes 4 HDMI 2.1 ports.

Gamers can adjust Ark’s screen position not only with HAS and tilt but also with pivot, allowing gamers to find the perfect screen position for their setup.

Odyssey Ark can be wall-mounted with a VESA wall mount that allows full rotation from landscape to Cockpit Mode.

Specifications

