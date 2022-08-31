[IFA 2022] Bang & Olufsen announce the Beosound Theatre soundbar

Bang & Olufsen is one of the planet’s best premium consumer audio makers. With IFA 2022 kicking off, the company has announced its latest soundbar, the Beosound Theatre. Bang & Olufsen says the Beosound Theatre is an innovative and meticulously crafted high-end soundbar that delivers the power of a multi-product home cinema, all in one product.

“Beosound Theatre completely redefines cinematic sound in the home. With its powerful sound, advanced technology platform and modular design, we bring the immersion of a multi-speaker setup into one soundbar that slots seamlessly with any screen”, said Kristian Teär CEO of Bang & Olufsen and continued: “With Beosound Theatre we unleash the full potential of the high-quality streaming services now available to customers and bring the magic of the cinematic experience into the home. At the same time, it is built to last for decades due to its modular design, which allows you to update, rather than replace, this beautiful soundbar”. Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre comes with 12 speaker drivers, including two custom-made long stroke 6.5″ woofers and 800 watts of amplification power, providing up to 112dB sound pressure level. Speech clarity is managed by the custom-made center channel, where the tweeter is mounted directly in front of the midrange. The alignment of these drivers ensures a better sound distribution elevating the quality audio experience for everyone in the room, while directivity has been designed to optimize speech quality.

Building on the Beam Width and Beam Direction Control developed for Bang & Olufsen’s flagship Beolab 90 speakers, Beosound Theatre introduces a new three-dimensional sound directivity due to the patent-pending combination of the direct, side- and up-firing speakers. This means that all loudspeaker drivers work together to produce sound and control its beam width and direction.

Based on the principles of modularity, customers can quickly transform the soundbar into a complete wall-mounted or floor-standing Bang & Olufsen TV experience, so it blends in perfectly and doesn’t take up more space than their existing TV.

Modular design thinking also applies to the TV screens and the cover of the soundbar, both replaceable. The aluminum “wings” are also extendable for customers whose TV screens grow as they upgrade, proving that Beosound Theatre continues to provide perfectly integrated solutions for greater longevity.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre is priced at US$6,890, and availability was not announced. Check out the company’s website for more.

Last Updated on August 31, 2022.