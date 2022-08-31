[IFA 2022] Logitech G announces the G502 X gaming mouse

Logitech G is the gaming wing of the Logitech brand, which also makes consumer-level computing peripherals and other devices. Logitech G has been making some of the best gaming gear on the planet, and now they’ve revisited the G502 gaming mouse. The new G502 X is a redesign and comes in three varieties.

G502 X

G502 X Lightspeed

G502 X Plus

The Logitech G G502 X continues the legacy of delivering unrivaled gaming performance by meticulously redesigning the G502 form and by updating it with the most advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

“The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control.” Logitech

Exclusive to Logitech G, all G502 X models come with the all-new LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with a crisp response. LIGHTFORCE is a microswitch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the actuation feel of mechanical switches. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance, and good reliability over the life of the mouse.

The Logitech G G502 X touts a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity. The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.

All three mice are available in black and white colorways. Availability is set for August 2022 with MSRPs of US$79, US$139, and US$159.

Last Updated on August 31, 2022.