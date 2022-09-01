Coming to Tubi September 2022: The Big Lebowski, Mortal Kombat, Anaconda, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi September 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi September 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi in September 2022

This September, Tubi is serving up new Tubi Originals and gearing up for Back to School with inspirational films such as “Akeelah and the Bee” and “Lean on Me,” as well as celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with titles including “Miss Bala” starring Gina Rodriguez, “El Mariachi” directed by Robert Rodriguez and “The Book of Life” starring Diego Luna.

All titles below begin streaming for free on September 1, unless otherwise noted:

Tubi Originals

TIME PIRATES – 9/9 – TIME PIRATES follows a teenage music group (TikTok sensation SM6) gearing up for their first headlining gig when the discovery of a partial treasure map thrusts them back in time to a place known as Mystic Island. To make it back home, they’ll have to locate the other half of the map and find the hidden treasure while facing countless obstacles, including a deadly Kraken that guards the seas, a dangerous witch known as the Crone, and the most formidable pirate on the high seas, Blackbeard (Richard Grieco). Can the kids band together to find their way home, or will they be trapped on this island forever?

RUSH FOR YOUR LIFE – 9/16 – RUSH FOR YOUR LIFE follows headstrong journalism student Tasha as she goes undercover as a sorority pledge to expose those responsible for the death of a student the year prior. She soon finds herself completing dangerous hazing dares to secure a place in the sorority. Overconfident and undeterred by the viciousness, Tasha unknowingly gets closer to meeting a deadly fate.

SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE: THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS – 9/28 – They appeared to be the perfect family, but below the facade lurked a darkness that caused two brothers to brutally murder their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in cold blood. Now, 30 years later, we’re looking back at the case that shook the nation in this second installment of the SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE series. Some say nothing’s changed, but today a new generation sees the Menendez Brothers’ actions through a much different prism of abuse and justified self-defense.

Action

The Bourne Ultimatum Coming to Tubi in September

“Armored”

“Deja Vu”

“Exodus: Gods and Kings”

“First Kill”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Gone in Sixty Seconds”

“Magnum Force”

“Man on Fire” (2004)

“Mortal Kombat”

“Mortal Kombat: Annihilation”

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms”

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Sucker Punch”

“Sudden Impact”

“The Brave One”

“The Bourne Legacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Enforcer”

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Last Stand” (2013)

“Unstoppable”

Black Cinema

New Jack City Coming to Tubi in September

“2 Minutes of Fame”

“Akeelah and the Bee”

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Double Take”

“Higher Learning” (1995)

“Lean on Me”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

“New Jack City”

“Roll Bounce”

“Set it Off”

“The Sixth Man”

“The Wash”

“Traffik”

Comedy

The Big Lebowski Coming to Tubi in September

“Analyze This”

“Analyze That”

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

“Get Him to the Greek”

“Half Baked”

“Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay”

“How High”

“Project X”

“Showtime”

“Instructions Not Included”

“The Adventures of Pluto Nash”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Change-Up”

“The Devil Wears Prada”

Drama

The Bone Collector Coming to Tubi in September

“Cinderella Man”

“Dog Day Afternoon”

“Draft Day”

“Imperium”

“Midway”

“Money Monster”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Outsiders”

“The Pelican Brief”

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

Horror

Scream 4 Coming to Tubi in September

“Anaconda”

“Don’t Breathe” – 9/15

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Jason X”

“Mandy”

“Morgan”

“Scream 4”

“The Witch”

“Wolves”

Independent Cinema

Brawl in Cell Block 99 Coming to Tubi in September

“Brawl in Cell Block 99”

“Byzantium”

“Camp X-Ray”

“Certain Women”

“Following”

“Hungry Hearts”

“Lady Macbeth”

“Queen of the Desert”

“Return to Sender”

“Standoff at Sparrow Creek”

“The Cobbler”

“The Killer Inside Me”

“The House that Jack Built”

“The Man Who Knew Infinity”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Wildlife”

Kids and Family

The Polar Express Coming to Tubi in September

“Aliens in the Attic”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Babe”

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Casper” (1995)

“Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Little Rascals”

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

“Peter Pan”

“R.L. Stine Presents – The Haunting Hours”

“R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls”

“R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly”

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?”

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”

“Space Jam”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Book of Life”

“The Polar Express”

Romance

Two Weeks Notice Coming to Tubi in September

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Breakin’ all the Rules”

“Coyote Ugly”

“Fever Pitch” (2005)

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Just Wright”

“Lost in Translation”

“Two Weeks Notice”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Blade Runner 2049 Coming to Tubi in September

“Blade”

“Blade 2”

“Blade: Trinity”

“Blade Runner” (Final Cut) – 9/26

“Blade Runner 2049” – 9/26

“Cape Fear” (1962)

“Cloud Atlas”

“Crypto” – 9/19

“Looper”

“Miss Bala” (2019)

“Multiplicity”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Prometheus”

“Set it Off”

“Sucker Punch”

“The 5th Wave”

“The Circle”

“The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2)”

“Z for Zachariah”

TV Series

“Malcolm & Eddie”

“Quantico” – 9/2

“Roots”

“The Steve Harvey Show”

Westerns

Once Upon A Time In Mexico Coming to Tubi in September

“El Mariachi”

“Never Grow Old”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico” (El Mariachi Trilogy)

“Rancho Deluxe”

“The Kid”

“Unforgiven”

“Valdez is Coming”

“Wyatt Earp”

