[IFA 2022] BLUETTI debuting its latest power stations in Berlin

BLUETTI will debut its latest power stations, including EP600, at IFA 2022, which is happening this week in Berlin, Germany. The company is one of many leveraging the demand for portable power stations with a handful of new devices.

BLUETTI leverages its R&D strengths to offer a series of advanced energy storage products, like AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55, AC50S, and solar panels. In particular, the following three latest releases highlight BLUETTI’s concentrated and hard work in solar energy solutions.

Here is what the BLUETTI press release had to say about the latest power stations coming this year. Stay tuned to Techaeris for possible reviews of some of these new devices.

AC500+B300S It’s 100%modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with six expansion batteries. It can deliver a 5.000W pure sine wave output and will hit the EU market on September 1. Come and get your first-hand experience with the power.

EB3A This compact power station is light in weight(10.14lbs) and large in capacity(268Wh). It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40min. Plus, it has nine ports to satisfy all your basic needs during picnics or short travels.

EP600 BLUETTI will also show its latest power station with disruptive technology—EP600, which can run most home appliances efficiently and is expected to hit the market in 2023. It will be a milestone for the industry.



More information on these new portable power solutions should be coming this week. Keep an eye on the company’s website for more information.

Last Updated on September 1, 2022.