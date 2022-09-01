Hisense brings back its “No Regrets Guarantee”

Hisense is the world’s second-largest manufacturer of LCD TVs, and a program they ran last year is back. The Hisense “No Regrets Guarantee” program is back with some new models. The program gives consumers a chance to experience any Hisense Google TV 65-inches and above for a 100-day trial and be rewarded with $100 at the end of the 100 days for entrusting Hisense.

Hisense’s “No Regrets Guarantee” offer brings the masses high-quality, high-performing, and the company’s award-winning TVs. Customers can select from Hisense’s 2022 premium ULED U Series lineup as well as Hisense’s popular 4K A Series TVs:

: The U8H is big on technology but not on price. Featuring mini LED paired with Hisense's ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, trademark bright picture, and a fantastic HDR experience.

U7H: The U7H is an excellent all-around TV that delivers premium upgrades and a well-rounded package for gamers and everyone in the home.

U6H: The U6 Series is recognized for being the best value and affordable TV, with consumers calling it a "steal" and a "must buy." The U6H makes premium ULED technology attainable to the masses thanks to its entry-level price point.

A6H: The A6 Series brings 4K picture quality enhancements like Filmmaker Mode and next-gen game console upgrades like Game Mode Plus and auto low latency mode.

“At Hisense we are focused on making great products and putting those products, technologies, and features within people’s reach,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “We know our products are high quality and award-winning. We know we’re one of the best options in the industry and that our TVs consistently exceed expectations. That’s why we’re bringing back an enhanced “No Regrets” offer: we not only want to eliminate any hesitancy in choosing a Hisense product, but also reward customers who choose Hisense and who love and believe in our products as much as we do.” From September 1 through October 31, 2022 customers can purchase any 65-inch or larger Hisense Google TV from any Hisense retailer and test drive the TV for 100 days, risk free. To qualify, customers should register their TV within the first 14 days of purchase. After 100 days, they are eligible to share why they are “Lovin’ Hisense” and receive a $100 reward for choosing the brand. Hisense

The company has improved its TVs over the years, and these days they are right up there with the likes of Samsung, LG, TCL, and Vizio. Be sure to check the company’s website for all the details and where to buy.

Last Updated on September 1, 2022.