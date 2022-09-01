[IFA 2022] Lenovo announces the 2nd Gen X1 Fold, Lenovo Glasses, and more

IFA 2022 is underway, and that means Lenovo is dropping new products. The company is a fixture at nearly every big consumer electronics show, and IFA is one of the big ones. Today, Lenovo announced a handful of new devices, including the 2nd Gen X1 Fold and Lenovo Glasses.

Let’s take a quick look at what dropped in Berlin today.

Lenovo Glasses T1

The new Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today’s modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USBC, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices.

With mobile devices growing in computing power, mobile gamers, road warriors, and just about everyone else will benefit from the power of carrying a personal monitor in their pocket. The trend is clear; mobile device users want to be able to play more games and stream more videos. The global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach US$153 billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11.5%, while the market for video streaming is forecasted to reach US$972 billion by 2030, growing 18.1% on average annually.

These glasses are not just about fun and games. As hybrid work has become the new norm, professionals are looking to get more done on their mobile devices, but working on private business-critical documents on a PC in public spaces creates risk. Using the Lenovo Glasses T1, workers have a private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 is ready to meet the demands of many different users. In addition to most full-function USB-C equipped Windows, Android, and macOS devices, the glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter.

To maximize comfort for extended use, the Lenovo Glasses T1 is equipped with swappable nose clips and adjustable temple arms and supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame. Superb image quality is achieved with leading-edge micro-OLED display technology, delivering incredible color richness and a super-high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the Lenovo Glasses T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for up to hours without worrying about draining the batteries of the connected devices.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023. The price for the wearable display solution will be announced upon availability.

ThinkPad X1 Fold 2nd Gen

Lenovo continues to innovate more usage modes; this is where foldable PC technology comes into its own. The next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold truly does shape the future by providing the screen real estate and viewing experience of a 16-inch laptop in half the footprint of clamshell laptop alternatives. It conveniently folds down to the size of a sub-13- inch laptop for lightweight and compact carry and storage. Such an innovative design brings exceptional versatility to transform to the users’ needs and deliver one of the most compelling computing experiences ever made.

IFA 2022 | 2nd Gen Lenovo ThinkPad ... Please enable JavaScript IFA 2022 | 2nd Gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Productivity, collaboration, content consumption, reading, writing, editing, and so on are all a breeze in whichever mode one feels most comfortable with. The modes managed by an intuitive Mode Switcher interface are:

Classic clamshell, or laptop mode, provides a 12-inch main display with either an onscreen keyboard in the lower half or the optional full-size ThinkPad Bluetooth TrackPoint keyboard. This mode is ideal for full productivity in restricted spaces such as planes, trains, and cars.

Landscape mode, or all-in-one mode, delivers a remarkable transformation. Arrived at the destination, users can unfold the device into landscape format with the stand and connect the keyboard – either attached or detached from the stand – to create a 16-inch laptop that inspires efficient multi-tasking or delivers impressive presentations.

Portrait mode is a new feature that excited users in early testing. Rotate into portrait mode with the stand for a huge 16-inch screen – proving highly effective for reading and editing long documents, simultaneous social feeds, websites, and more.

Book mode needs no introduction to foldable technology, but it remains equally remarkable reading the latest bestseller on a partly folded 16-inch display. It is also a very productive mode for proofreading articles or browsing digital publications.

Finally, tablet mode can be used in either portrait or landscape mode that allowing easy creativity, colleague or family interaction with the help of the magnetic pen, and content consumption on the Dolby Vision enabled display.

ThinkPad X1 Fold availability is expected starting November 2022, starting at $2,499.





ThinkBook 16p Gen 3

The new Lenovo™ ThinkBook™ 16p Gen 3 will help content creators and power users unleash their creativity without limitations. The latest supercharged ThinkBook features up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 6000 H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 3060 discrete graphics to deliver flagship performance with Windows 11. The immersive narrow-bezel 16-inch 2.5K IPS display options include TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and TÜV Eyesafe® certifications to maximize eye comfort and include an Ambient Light Sensor that adjusts screen and keyboard backlight brightness.

Two display options are available: a 400nit 60Hz panel and a new 500nit 165Hz VESA Certified HDR400 panel that offers vivid colors and increased shadow and highlight detail. Both display options are also X Rite Pantone® Certified and support Dolby Vision® content. The super processing power of the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics help users tackle the most arduous demands of hybrid working. The addition of up to 32GB dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, up to 2TB through dual SSD storage, and a 71Wh battery should keep users powered throughout the day.

New working styles also require high-speed, reliable connectivity and port availability for flexible and versatile connections. Conveniently connect to wireless networks, peripherals, and AV equipment thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support and two USB® Type-C ports, including one USB4®, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

A positive and seamless user experience is of paramount importance for a productive and creative workflow. The convenience and added security of the fingerprint-enabled Smart Power Button allow users to quickly pick up where they left off and continue enjoying deeper collaboration and creative brainstorming using the optional Full-HD IR camera combined with Dolby Atmos® crystal clear audio. Smart AI-based features introduced in earlier ThinkBook laptops include

AI Meeting Manager which, amongst other capabilities, can convert text to speech in fourteen supported languages during audio conferences.ThinkBook 16p Gen 3, now available in select markets, starting from $2,379.00

Other Lenovo Announcements

The company also announced the following at IFA 2022. Find out more about these devices on the company’s website.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (16”, 7) US pricing and availability will be announced later, but in EMEA, pricing will start at €549 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting in September 2022.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) starts at $399.99 and is expected availability starting in September 2022

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) starts at $249.99 and is expected to be available starting in January 2023.

Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor starts at $749.99 expected availability in December 2022.

ThinkVision T32p-30 Monitor starts at $799.00 expected availability starting in January 2023.

ThinkVision T34w-30 Monitor starts at $849.00, with expected availability starting in January 2023.

ThinkVision S25e-30 Monitor starts at $179.00 expected availability starting in January 2023.

ThinkVision T32h-30 Monitor starts at $549.00, with expected availability starting in January 2023.

ThinkVision T24i-30 Monitor starts at $299.00 expected availability starting in January 2022.

ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise starts at $323.00, expected availability February 2023.

