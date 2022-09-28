Lights, Camera, Crackle: What to watch on Crackle in October 2022

October 2022 is almost here, which means new content will be playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has also added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in October 2022 on Crackle!

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for October 2022 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

New Crackle Originals in October 2022

The Wall Season 2

In this nine-episode season, when an engineer responsible for the deadly collapse of a Quebec City overpass is found murdered, Detective Céline Trudeau (Isabel Richer) must track down a killer as the city’s body count climbs. What’s worse, she’s saddled with an inexperienced partner and with a lead suspect who happens to be her ex-husband.

New Crackle Exclusives in October 2022

A Life In 10 Pictures – Episode #5- John Lennon – PREMIERES OCTOBER 1ST

Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps, reveal the life of music legend John Lennon in this fifth episode in the series. Watch episodes 1-4 with Freddie Mercury, Tupac Shakur, Elizabeth Taylor, and Muhammad Ali now on Crackle.

Silent Scream

What is the deadly secret haunting the Engels family? Young student Scotty (Rebecca Balding) is unable to find housing on campus. She finds a vacancy at the Engels’ mansion, now a boarding house for college students. Mrs. Engels (Barbara Steele) and her son (Brad Rearden) seem nice enough, but it becomes clear to Scotty that something is not right at her new residence. When her fellow borders begin dying, two detectives (Avery Schreiber and Cameron Mitchell) must solve the mystery of the Engels’ boarding house before the body count rises.

Kill Big

They call themselves the Curvy Kili Crew, 20 plus-sized women determined to conquer the roof of Africa and, in doing so, make way for others who, like them, have been told their body types do not belong on a mountain.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

Join The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in October 2022

Horror Favorites

You’ll need to sleep with the light on from this point forward after your chilling binge-fest of some of the most cult-tastic titles in horror history like Lake Placid 2 (John Schneider, Sarah Lafleur), the V/H/S trilogy (Simon Barrett, Sophia Takalo) Tucker and Dave Vs. Evil (Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden) and Boogeyman 2 (Danielle Savre, Matt Cohen).

Rocktober

Don’t worry about backstage passes because when you roadie for Crackle you’re ALWAYS with the band! Get your music fix jamming with Rock ‘N’ Roll High School, Rock Around the Clock, Queen: How They Broke Free and Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Rock.

Spooky Stories

The Crackle team will fill your goodie bag to overflowing with these classic spooky treats like In the Spider’s Web (Lance Henriksen), The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Brent Carver), Frankenstein (Luke Goss, Alec Newman) and Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (Dougray Scott, Tom Skerritt).

New to Crackle Spotlight in October 2022

Archie Bunker’s Place

The follow-up series to the much-loved “All in the Family” has the irascible Archie (Carroll O’Connor) as the new owner of his favorite tavern. He regularly clashes with his new business partner, Murray (Martin Balsam), whose liberal views are in stark contrast with Archie’s stubborn outlook.

The Toxic Avenger

Tromaville has a monstrous new hero. The Toxic Avenger (Mitch Cohen) is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now evildoers will have a lot to lose.

When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story

All Falicia (Lil Mama) ever wanted was a better life and she found it with Dino (Lance Gross). He promised her the world and all she had to do for it was to kill.

Born and Bred

A 1950s set, British drama series about life in the fictional Lancashire village of Ormston. The main focus of the series was the two doctors, father (James Bolam) and son (Michael French), who run the cottage hospital under the new National Health Service.

The Bible’s Buried Secrets

An extraordinary insight into some of the Old Testament’s most iconic stories, from the Garden of Eden and King David to the God who revealed Himself to Abraham, Jacob and Moses. Francesca Stavrakopoulou travels across the deserts of Syria and the Sinai to Jerusalem, revealing the real Garden of Eden, the historical evidence for King David and his great empire, and the startling truth about the God of the Bible. She visits the ancient city of Ugarit in Syria, reaches Khirbet Qeiyafa – a fortified city in Judah from the time of King David; and goes to where the real story of Eden unfolded.

The Rebel

After the end of the Civil War, a former Confederate Army private, Johnny Yuma (Nick Adams), roams the Wild West, and, as a rogue drifter, gets involved in helping out various settlers threatened by various bad guys.

Deadly Shooter

In a small town in the early west, a ‘shooter’ of reputation (Michael Dudikoff) drifts in and takes a stand against the controlling family that runs it.

The Manns

Gospel icon Tamela Mann headlines this family-related reality series about the daily situations shared between herself, her husband and their kids.

Sue Thomas F.B.Eye

The true story of a deaf woman, Sue Thomas (Deanne Bray), whose lip-reading skills land her a surveillance job with the FBI.

The Real Ghostbusters

An animated series loosely based on the movie “Ghostbusters”. In this series, the Ghostbusters are still running their supernatural pest control business, but with some new additions to the staff.

Additional New Movies in October 2022

Premiering October 3rd

Never Goin’ Back

Premiering October 6th

A Prayer Before Dawn

Betsy: They Say I’m Different

Apache Rifles (1964)

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Gone With the Wind

Count Dracula (1960)

Zulu Dawn (1970)

Humble Pie: Life and Times of Steve Marriott

The Ratings Game

Rockers

Song of the South: Duane Allman and the Rise of the Allman Brothers

Soaked in Bleach

US Festival 1983:Days 1-3

Savannah Smiles (Remastered)

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

Premiering October 13th

The Last Train

Everything’s Jake

House of War

Adam Sandler: Funny Guy

Tyler Perry: Man of Many Faces

Eddie Murphy: Laugh ‘Till It Hurts

Sounder

Everybody Loves Chris Rock

A Hero Ain’t Nothing But A Sandwich

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase the Dream

Coffee Shop

A Chance in the World

Will Smith: The Prince of Hollywood

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Schoolgirls in Chains

Little Notes to Heaven

Incredible Creatures That Define Design

Redemption of the Commons

Unbreakable: The Steve Zakuani Story

A Witness to Aloha

The Gentle Bear Man of Emo

Celtic Pilgrimage

Hearing Everett

Vengeance Racing

First Love: A Historic Gathering of Jesus Music Pioneers Part 1

First Love: A Historic Gathering of Jesus Music Pioneers Part 2

Portraits of Colorado: The Making of a Modern American Symphony

The Search for the Real Mt. Sinai

The Furnace

The Master Designer – The Song

Eternity

Premiering October 20th

President Joe Biden: Not Your Average Joe

Premiering October 27th

Christmas in Carolina

Satna’s Boot Camp

The Other Side of Hell

Vanished

How to Catch a Serial Killer

Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends

Chicago at the Crossroad

Additional New T.V. Shows in October

Additional New T.V. Shows in October 2022

Premiering October 6th

Car 54, Where Are You? Season 2

Crime Stoppers: Case Files – Season 1

Crime Stoppers: Case Files – Season 2

Detectives: My Killer Case – Season 1

Flatland – Season 1

Interview With a Murderer – Season 1

Monster Rancher (English Dub) – Season 1

Murder at my Door – Season 1

Premiering October 13th

Sue Thomas F.B.Eye – Season 3

Premiering October 20th

Crime Stoppers Case Files – Season 3

Crime Stoppers Case Files – Season 4

Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar – Season 1

Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar – Season 1

The Big Interview With Dan Rather – Season 6

The Big Interview With Dan Rather – Season 7

Red Hot on Redbox Free On Demand in October

Red Hot on Redbox Free On Demand in October 2022

Halloween

Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis (A Fish Called Wanda, True Lies) in her debut role. Anyone who’s ever watched a horror film in the last 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched over by Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance, Halloween II, IV & V, Fantastic Voyage), he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode (Curtis). Co-starring P.J. Soles (Carrie, Stripes, Rock ‘n Roll High School), Kyle Richards (The Watcher in the Woods, Eaten Alive), Nancy Loomis (Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13, The Fog), Charles Cyphers (Escape From New York, The Fog) and Brian Andrews (The Great Santini, Three O’Clock High), Halloween also cemented the careers of many behind the camera including Carpenter, Cundey, producer Debra Hill and film editor/production designer Tommy Lee Wallace (Halloween III: Season of the Witch, ‘It’).

Cell

Stephen King’s best-selling novel is brought to terrifying life in this mind-blowing thriller starring John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. At the Boston airport, Clay (Cusack) witnesses a scene of chaotic mayhem when an electronic signal turns hundreds of cell phone users into rabid killers. Desperate to find his estranged wife and son, Clay teams with a train driver (Jackson) to battle the horde of murderous “phoners” as the city descends into apocalyptic madness.

Escape Room

For Tyler’s (Evan Williams) 30th birthday, his girlfriend Christen (Elisabeth Hower) gets him an unusual gift: admission to a mysterious ESCAPE ROOM event. As they enter with four friends, they find themselves trapped in bizarre rooms where they must solve tricky puzzles to advance. But Christen has disappeared, and Tyler is shocked to see her on a video monitor, naked and trapped in a cage while the seconds count down. When the cruel game begins to turn deadly, he realizes they may not all escape with their lives…

Spaceballs

An opening shot of one of those enormous, endlessly flowing, across-the-top-of-the-screen George Lucas space cruisers introduces us into the not-quite-so-serious world of director Mel Brooks’ planet Spaceball, which is attempting to steal the atmosphere of its peace- ful neighboring planet, Druidia. The lead characters: Bill Pullman is Lone Star, a freelance space jockey; John Candy is Barf, the Mawg (half-man,half-dog); Rick Moranis is the evil Lord Dark Helmet, who complains a lot (actually, most of the time); Daphne Zuniga is Princess Vespa; and Mel Brooks undertakes two roles: (1) as Scroob, the president of Spaceball and (2) as Yogurt, a very wise old man who repeats the moving sentiment, May the Schwartz be with you!

Teen Wolf

A teenage boy’s (Michael J. Fox) incredible werewolf powers improve the quality of his life in dramatic and hilarious ways.

Lars and the Real Girl

Lars Lindstrom is an awkwardly shy young man (Ryan Gosling) in a small town who finally brings home the girl of his dreams to his brother (Paul Schneider) and sister-in-law’s (Emily Mortimer) home. The only problem is that she’s not real she’s a sex doll Lars ordered off of the internet. But sex is not what Lars has in mind, but rather a deep, meaningful relationship. His sister-in-law is worried for him, his brother thinks he’s crazy, but eventually the entire town goes along with his delusion in support of this sweet-natured boy that they’ve always loved.

Miami Blues

An ex-con (Alec Baldwin) tiptoes on the borderline of psychotic behavior, playing cops and robbers on both sides of the law. He robs and kills one minute and poses as a cop the next in this thriller with a comic edge.

Poltergeist II

Those ghastly ghosts return to battle once more with JoBeth Williams and Craig T. Nelson for the soul of a young clairvoyant.

Sleepover

Rules will be broken tonight! Alexa Vega stars in this irresistible comedy about four best friends who embark on a zany scavenger hunt against their ”popular girl” rivals! Bursting with hilarious hijinks, glorious girl-power and maybe even a first kiss or two. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Brie Larson, Jane Lynch, and Steve Carell.

Cyborg

Playing October 2022

Deteriorating from a deadly plague, 21st-Century America is descending into a barbaric nightmare. Only Pearl Prophet (Dayle Haddon), a beautiful half-human/half cyborg, has the knowledge necessary to develop a vaccine. But during her quest to bring the cure to the world, Pearl is captured by cannibalistic Flesh Pirates who plot to keep the antidote for themselves and rule the world. Now, only saber-wielding hero Gibson Rickenbacker (Jean-Claude Van Damme) can rescue her and save civilization.

What do you think of the October 2022 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the October 2022 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 28, 2022.