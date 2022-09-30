PRS announces three new PRS Pedals

I am a PRS (Paul Reed Smith) fan, with five hanging on my walls. All of them are from the PRS SE family, as their Private Stock series is way out of my price range, but I digress. PRS has been making guitars since the mid-’80s; still an infant compared to other brands.

But the company’s founder is still alive and well and taking PRS into a new market, stomp boxes. The company announced its new PRS Pedals yesterday, and they look fantastic. The new made-in-the-USA PRS Pedals include Horsemeat, Mary Cries, and Wind Through The Trees.

Here’s how the company describes its new line of stompboxes.

PRS Pedals

Horsemeat – Transparent Overdrive

We developed the Horsemeat transparent overdrive pedal to enhance your sound without coloring your tone. Horsemeat adds harmonic midrange richness and overdrives without cutting out your high notes, giving you more headroom. It features a complete EQ section so you can dial in your tone and has a wide range of gain on tap. Depending on the setting, Horsemeat can be used as a clean boost, straight overdrive, or even enhance your amplifier’s distortion by slightly pushing the front end of the amplifier’s preamp section.

Wind Through The Trees – Dual Analog Flanger

The PRS Wind Through the Trees dual analog flanger pedal is best described as two flangers fighting each other, resulting in a sound reminiscent of the wind whipping through the trees. With Manual, Depth, and Rate controls per flanger as well as global Regeneration and Added Highs, Wind Through the Trees offers endless tonal possibilities. The bottom line, Wind Through the Trees gives hours of fun for any player.

Mary Cries – Optical Compressor

The Mary Cries optical compressor pedal is intuitive and sounds incredible. Based on the storied LA-2A, Mary Cries will thicken your tone, help control signal peaks, lengthen sustain, and push your tone without losing definition or clarity. It can be used as a boost and a straightforward compressor, depending on your settings.

You can find out more about these new PRS Pedals on the company’s website. Pricing, availability, and dealers can also be found there.

Last Updated on September 30, 2022.