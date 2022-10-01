Five Klein Tools products that will keep you warm in cold weather

Autumn has arrived, and the leaves are already falling off the trees; at least mine are. This past summer was scorching, and we had nearly six weeks of over 100-degree temperatures. So I’m very appreciative of the fall weather that has come. I can spend more time reviewing and watching the Sylvox Deck Pro outdoor TV, but I digress. With cooler weather here and colder weather coming, Klein Tools dropped us a line with five of their products that will keep you warm in cold weather.
With the cold weather creeping in, Klein Tools wants to help keep you warm for all your fall and winter activities. Klein Tools has 165 years of experience creating products built to withstand the elements on job sites. Their line of warming gear is perfect for tailgates, football games, shoveling, or even a snowball fight. Okay, I’m okay with cooler weather but let’s not talk snow just yet, please! LOL
Here are just a few of the offerings Klein Tools has on its website, and they are affordable:
- Neck and Face Warming Half-Band, Black – $11.00 – Keep your nose, mouth, and neck warm during those early morning snow car clean-offs or when raking leaves.
- Thermal Dipped Gloves – $11.99 – Double dipped gloves with an additional terry liner; these gloves are made with extra gripping capabilities, perfect for any icy condition.
- Performance Thermal Socks – $19.99 – The perfect extra layer for snowball fights and chilly November morning tailgates. These socks are designed for temperature regulation, moisture wicking, and odor reduction.
- Heavy Knit Hat – $19.99 – An essential item that will be by your side all winter long. The wide cuff around the base keeps ears extra warm and adds an additional wind-blocking layer.
- High-Visibility Winter Bomber Jacket – $74.99 – Designed with superior water and wind resistance, this jacket features ten pockets and reflective stripes, making it an excellent choice for any activities after the sun has set, including running, biking, shoveling, and more.
Last Updated on October 1, 2022.