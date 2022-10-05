House of Marley announces its Get Together 2XL speaker

It’s been a minute since we’ve had our hands on a House of Marley device, but we know they make some excellent products. The company has an earthy and organic design language that brings a sense of symmetry and order into a room. And their sound is fantastic.

The House of Marley Get Together 2XL wireless speaker is an elevated iteration of the brand’s original Get Together model. It features a water and dust-resistant bamboo design and has multiple EQ modes, including Marley Signature Sound, Bass Boost, and Acoustic, to help bring the party to life. The House of Marley Get Together 2 XL utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 technology and boasts 20+ hours of playtime with 60 watts of total output power for a premium sound while lounging at home or getting together outdoors with friends. It will be available on the company’s website and on Amazon for $449.99 MSRP.

Here are some features you can expect from this new House of Marley speaker.

House of Marley Get Together 2XL

Get Together 2 XL wireless speaker is crafted from bamboo, premium REWIND™ fabric and silicone, and aluminum, embracing Marley’s message of craftsmanship and sustainability. Read more about their REWIND™ fabric and silicone below. Battery Life (20+ Hour): Enjoy 20+ Hours of playtime when connected to Bluetooth® or AUX input.

Enjoy 20+ Hours of playtime when connected to Bluetooth® or AUX input. Watts (60″: The Get Together” 2 XL packs 60 watts of power into a portable enclosure, bringing the life of the party on the go.

The Get Together” 2 XL packs 60 watts of power into a portable enclosure, bringing the life of the party on the go. Woofers (4″) and Tweeters (1″ ): Paired with Dual Passive Radiators, your Get Together 2 XL can reproduce deep responsive bass, clean mids, and crisp highs.

Paired with Dual Passive Radiators, your Get Together 2 XL can reproduce deep responsive bass, clean mids, and crisp highs. IP65 Water and Dust resistance: Whether you’re hitting the beach or jamming at a pool party, you can feel confident the Get Together 2 XL will be protected from the elements.

Whether you’re hitting the beach or jamming at a pool party, you can feel confident the Get Together 2 XL will be protected from the elements. Multiple EQ: Make the most of the sound while outdoors or bring a little extra thump to the party with multiple EQ modes, including Marley Signature Sound, Bass Boost, and Acoustic.

Fast Charge + Charge Out: Top off the speaker with the fast charge-capable USB-C port. Top off your device by plugging it into the same USB-C port for a reverse charge or the extra USB-A port.

65W Global AC Adaptor and REWIND™USB-C Cable: Charge your speaker and devices with the included 65W GAN fast charger in less than two hours. The included USB-C to C cable is braided with our premium REWIND™fibers madeMarley’sst-consumer recycled polyester.

Dimensions and Weight: 17.7” x 7” x 7”; 12.65 lbs

REWIND™ Fabric and Silicone: House of Marley’s Rewind® fabric is woven from a distinctive blend of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp, and 40% recycled PET to create a stylish and high-quality textile. Versatile and durable, Rewind® fabric can be found throughout our line, including in our stash bags and to wrap our speakers and headphone bands. Their Regrind® silicone is a uniquely crafted material made by reclaiming and upcycling post-process and post-consumer silicone scraps that would otherwise go to waste. You can find Regrind® silicone throughout our products, including our slipmats, the backing of our speakers, and protective bumpers for our wireless chargers.

