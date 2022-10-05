The Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed regulates temperature

Sleep Number has been in the bed business for years. They’re famous for making a bed that is adjustable for both sleepers. The bed allows users to incline either side to bring the level of comfort each individual requires. Now, Sleep Number has been making some advances in its bed technologies.

The new Sleep Number Climate360 is the company’s latest bed that works with a smartphone app. The company says the Climate360 is the “world’s first and only sleep solution to help address temperature concerns, keeping sleepers at their ideal temperature throughout the night.”

The Climate360 smart bed is designed to help reduce core body temperature, work with one’s natural sleep cycles, and actively warm and cool the microclimate – the area immediately surrounding each sleeper – for deeper, more restful sleep.

According to a Sleep Number survey, regulating temperature during sleep is an issue for most people, with 80% of couples reporting one or both partners sleep too hot or cold. Yet studies have indicated that temperature regulation throughout the night can lead to higher quality sleep: research shows that a slight decrease of 1 to 1.5 degrees in core body temperature helps sleepers fall asleep quicker and stay asleep.

Because all people are physiologically different, the Climate360 smart bed allows sleepers to choose the personalized microclimate that is most comfortable for them on their side of the bed. It is designed to warm an individual’s feet, which helps release heat through the skin to help lower core body temperature. Doing this sends signals to the brain that it’s bedtime and helps each sleeper fall asleep faster. Then, throughout the night, as the body loses heat, the Climate360 smart bed uses routines or preferences selected by each individual to cool or warm according to the sleeper’s needs. It cools by removing heat from the smart bed and warms by gently pushing warm air into the microclimate.

“Many people struggle to regulate their temperature during sleep, especially couples,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep Number. “The Climate360 smart bed delivers the quality sleep needed to live a healthy life by regulating each partner’s temperature and adjusting to their personal sleep environment, their microclimate. Almost 90 percent of in-home testers reported that their sleep quality improved since using the Climate360 smart bed.† We are not only launching our most advanced sleep technology, but we’re also addressing temperature and comfort concerns in a way no bed has been able to before.” Every Sleep Number 360® smart bed, including the new Climate360 smart bed, is operated by a proprietary sleep system designed to deliver an adaptive and individually curated sleep experience. It controls the experience of the smart bed, providing effortless comfort and automatic adjustability. It also accurately tracks average heart rate, average breathing rate and body motion using research-grade sensors – combining the physical and digital worlds – to deliver enhanced sleep wellness, remedy sleep issues and aid in recovery, all with the future goal to help improve an individual’s health over time. The system’s dynamic algorithm – which measures sleep time, restful and restless sleep, average respiratory rate and in-bed HRV – gathers billions of longitudinal biometric and sleep data points from millions of real-word sleepers. And, the 360 smart beds deliver proven quality sleep: Sleep Number data shows that sleepers using 360® smart bed technology achieve 28 minutes more restful sleep per night.‡ The Climate360 smart beds include a smart adjustable base, offering both head and foot adjustability for more individualized comfort options. The smart adjustable base includes endless head and foot positions to soothe tired muscles. It also allows sleepers to gently elevate their partners’ heads to help alleviate snoring, includes under-bed lighting and a Zero Gravity option so sleepers can enjoy weightlessness. Sleep Number

The Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed is available now on the company’s website, beginning at $9,999 (Queen size, includes smart adjustable base). Sleepers can enjoy a Special Introductory Offer beginning today – details are available on our website. The new Climate360 smart bed is also available at our nearly 675 Sleep Number stores.

Last Updated on October 5, 2022.