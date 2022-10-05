New SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboards offer gamers an “unfair” advantage

Gamers are always trying to get a leg up on the competition. The latest SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboards give “gamers an unfair advantage” with the company’s OmniPoint 2.0 technology and tournament favourite TKL form factor. The new keyboards come in a wired and wireless version. While many gamers are still unsold on wireless options, FaZe Karrigan became the first pro gamer to win a CS:GO major using a wireless keyboard with the Apex Pro Mini Wireless – featuring OmniPoint 2.0 switches and Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology.

SteelSeries’ OmniPoint technology gives gamers a choice of 37 levels of actuation, from 3.8mm down to a mere 0.2mm, and a response time of 0.54ms. In other words, gamers can choose how lighting fast their keypresses register, which can mean the difference between a kill or being killed while playing popular first-person shooters or MOBAs. The company claims the OmniPoint 2.0 switches respond “11x quicker than standard mechanical switches and have 10x swifter actuation when set to 0.2mm.” In addition, the new switches feature 2-in-1 keypresses, meaning you can bind two actions like walking and running or pulling out a grenade and then throwing it to a single key based on different actuation points.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboards offer 2-in-1 keypresses.

Check out SteelSeries’ overview of the two new tenkeyless gaming keyboards:

Apex Pro TKL Wireless – Featuring OmniPoint 2.0 tech, the world’s fastest key switch with an esports-ready TKL form factor, the Apex Pro TKL Wireless gives gamers a compact powerhouse on their desktop. Utilizing high-performance 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology and a TKL form factor, this wireless keyboard ensures gaming and workspaces look cleaner and have more room for game-winning flicks. The onboard OLED smart display delivers game and chat information in real-time with no minimizing necessary so gamers can keep their head in the game with minimal interruptions. Rated to 100M keystrokes, OmniPoint 2.0 switches need keycaps to match, with double shot PBT keycaps being the perfect companion, delivering unrivaled durability so they last from the first key press, to beyond the last.

Apex Pro TKL – With the Apex Pro TKL, users can take advantage of OmniPoint 2.0 technology to switch between agile 0.2mm actuations and deep and purposeful 3.8mm key presses. The TKL design gives users more desk space, for clutch plays while still being transportable to LAN events. A built-in OLED smart display allows gamers to see game system and chat information as it happens, making the need to minimize games a thing of the past. Double shot PBT keycaps ensure the keycaps last just as long as the 100m keystroke rated switches.

The new SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboard.

The newest SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboards are now available at SteelSeries.com and retailers like Amazon. The Apex Pro TKL retails for US$189.99 while the wireless version retails for $249.99.

Last Updated on October 5, 2022.