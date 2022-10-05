Report: Google Chrome has most vulnerabilities of any browser in 2022 (so far)

According to a report released by Atlas VPN, Google Chrome is the most “vulnerability-ridden” browser of 2022, with 303 vulnerabilities discovered so far this year. Not only that, but it is also the all-time leader with 3,159 vulnerabilities since it was released. Given it is, by far, the most popular browser in the world, that isn’t entirely unexpected.

Following Google Chrome is Mozilla Firefox with 117 (less than half), Microsoft Edge with 103, Safari with 26, and Opera with no documented vulnerabilities. Interestingly enough, both Edge and Opera are based on Chromium, the underlying engine for Google Chrome. On that note, some of the Chrome vulnerabilities may also affect these other two browsers if they’re Chromium vulnerabilities but have yet to be discovered or reported in Edge or Opera.

YTD and all-time web browser vulnerabilities by web browser.

There are many ways your browser can get exploited or hijacked, and there are a few ways you can help mitigate browser attacks.

“Hackers have various techniques to exploit browser vulnerabilities. Fortunately, users can take steps to mitigate the risks of their browsers getting compromised. It is important to keep your browsers up to date, to be mindful of the browser plugins you install, as well as to educate yourself about phishing attacks, as it is one of the ways cybercriminals distribute exploiting kits aimed at unpatched vulnerabilities in your browser.” Ruta Cizinauskaite, Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN

You can view the rest of the report, as well as detailed tips for preventing browser attacks, over on the Atlas VPN website.

Last Updated on October 5, 2022.