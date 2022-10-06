Angle on Redbox October 2022: Laugh your sides off with Spaceballs and more

Angle on Redbox is our newest monthly streaming article, where we bring you what’s streaming that month on Redbox. Angle on Redbox joins our Lights, Camera, Crackle, Now Playing on Plex, Coming to Tubi, and New on Netflix articles.

Angle on Redbox October 2022

Halloween

Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis (A Fish Called Wanda, True Lies) in her debut role. Anyone who’s ever watched a horror film in the last 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who, as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched over by Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance, Halloween II, IV & V, Fantastic Voyage), he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode (Curtis).

Co-starring P.J. Soles (Carrie, Stripes, Rock ‘n Roll High School), Kyle Richards (The Watcher in the Woods, Eaten Alive), Nancy Loomis (Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13, The Fog), Charles Cyphers (Escape From New York, The Fog) and Brian Andrews (The Great Santini, Three O’Clock High), Halloween also cemented the careers of many behind the camera including Carpenter, Cundey, producer Debra Hill and film editor/production designer Tommy Lee Wallace (Halloween III: Season of the Witch, ‘It’).

Escape Room

For Tyler’s (Evan Williams) 30th birthday, his girlfriend Christen (Elisabeth Hower) gets him an unusual gift: admission to a mysterious ESCAPE ROOM event. As they enter with four friends, they find themselves trapped in bizarre rooms where they must solve tricky puzzles to advance. But Christen has disappeared, and Tyler is shocked to see her on a video monitor, naked and trapped in a cage while the seconds count down. When the cruel game begins to turn deadly, he realizes they may not all escape with their lives.

Goodnight Mommy

In the heat of the summer. A lonesome house in the countryside between woods and corn fields. Nine-year-old twin brothers are waiting for their mother. When she comes home bandaged after cosmetic surgery, nothing is like before. The children start to doubt that this woman is actually their mother. It emerges an existential struggle for identity and fundamental trust.

And Soon The Darkness

Stephanie (Amber Heard) and Ellie’s (Odette Yustman) vacation to an exotic village in Argentina is a perfect ‘girl’s getaway’ to bask in the sun, shop, and flirt with the handsome locals. After a long night of bar-hopping, the girls get into an argument, and Stephanie heads out alone in the morning to cool off. But when she returns, Ellie has disappeared.

Finding signs of a struggle, Stephanie fears the worst and turns to the police for help. But the local authorities have their hands full already – with a string of unsolved kidnappings targeting young female tourists. Skeptical of the sheriff’s competency, she enlists help from Michael (Karl Urban), an American ex-pat staying at their hotel. Together they go on a frantic search for Ellie, but Stephanie soon realizes that trusting his seemingly good intentions may drag her farther from the truth. With danger mounting, and time running out, Stephanie must find her friend before darkness falls.

Train to Busan

A harrowing zombie horror-thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak, trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to the Safe Zone … which may or may not still be there. Stars Gong Yoo (“Squid Game”).

The Belko Experiment

Welcome to Belko Industries, a normally calm workplace that’s about to devolve into a blood-soaked battle royale and a shocking case study of bone-crunching horror! When 80 Americans are suddenly locked in their office building in Bogotá, a mysterious voice on the intercom orders them to participate in a ruthless game of kill or be killed. As the terror escalates, so does the body count. Now everyone is a competitor…and everyday objects have become deadly weapons. Let the corporate carnage begin! Written by James Gunn.

Eden Lake

A young couple travels to a remote lake quarry in England, only to fend off a group of teenage hoods. The couple refuses to let anyone or anything spoil their romantic vacation. Stars: Michael Fassbender, Kelly Reilly, Jack O’Connell.

The Midnight Meat Train

Struggling photographer Leon Kauffman’s obsessive pursuit of dark subject matter leads him into the path of a serial killer, Mahogany, the subway murderer who stalks late-night commuters — ultimately butchering them in the most gruesome ways imaginable. Stars: Bradley Cooper, Vinnie Jones, Brooke Shields, Leslie Bibb.

High Tension

Marie and Alexia are classmates and best friends. Hoping to prepare for their college exams in peace and quiet, they decide to spend a weekend in the country at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. Bun in the dead of the night, a stranger knocks on the front door. And with the first swing of his knife, the girl’s idyllic weekend turns into an endless night of horror…

The Love Witch

Elaine, a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. She makes spells and potions in her gothic Victorian apartment, picks up men, and seduces them. However, her spells work too well, leaving her with a string of hapless victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved will drive her to the brink of insanity and murder. With a visual style that pays tribute to Technicolor thrillers of the 60s, “The Love Witch” explores female fantasy and the repercussions of pathological narcissism.

One Month or Less

Spaceballs

An opening shot of one of those enormous, endlessly flowing, across-the-top-of-the-screen George Lucas space cruisers introduces us to the not-quite-so-serious world of director Mel Brooks’ planet Spaceball, which is attempting to steal the atmosphere of its peaceful neighboring planet, Druidia. The lead characters: Bill Pullman is Lone Star, a freelance space jockey; John Candy is Barf, the Mawg (half-man,half-dog); Rick Moranis is the evil Lord Dark Helmet, who complains a lot (actually, most of the time); Daphne Zuniga is Princess Vespa; and Mel Brooks undertakes two roles: (1) as Scroob, the president of Spaceball and (2) as Yogurt, a very wise old man who repeats the moving sentiment, May the Schwartz be with you!

Knowing

Nicolas Cage (National Treasure) stars in this edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller as John Koestler, a professor who deciphers a coded message with terrifyingly accurate predictions about every major world disaster. Looking to protect his family and prevent future calamities, he enlists the reluctant help of Diana Wayland (Rose Byrne), daughter of the now-deceased author of the prophecies. His quest to understand the message ad his own family’s involvement in them becomes a heart-pounding race against time as he faces the ultimate disaster.

Teen Wolf

A teenage boy’s (Michael J. Fox) incredible werewolf powers improve the quality of his life in dramatic and hilarious ways.

While We’re Young

Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts are Josh and Cornelia Srebnick, happily married middle-aged New York creative class members. They tried to start a family and were unable to – and have decided they’re okay with that. But as Josh labors over the umpteenth edit of his cerebral new film, it’s plain that he has hit a dry patch and that something is still missing. Enter Jamie (Adam Driver) and Darby (Amanda Seyfried), a free-spirited young couple who are spontaneous and untethered, ready to drop everything in pursuit of their next passion – retro board games one day, acquiring a pet chicken the next.

For Josh, it’s as if a door has opened back to his youth – or a youth he wishes he once had. It’s not long before the restless forty-somethings Josh and Cornelia throw aside friends their own age – including Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz in a sly supporting role – to trail after these young hipsters who seem so plugged in so uninhibited, so Brooklyn cool. ‘Before we met, Josh admits to Jamie, ‘the only two feelings I had left were wistful and disdainful.’

But is this new inspiration enough to sustain collaboration and friendship with a couple twenty years their junior? While We’re Young is an openly funny cross-generational comedy of manners about aging ambition and success, as well as a moving portrait of a marriage tested by the invading forces of youth. No film has better captured urban sophisticates’ weird, upended logic: the older ones embracing their iPads and Netflix, the young ones craving vinyl records and vintage VHS tapes. Powered by Stiller and Driver’s note-perfect lead performances and loose comic turns by Watts and Seyfried, While We’re Young is a complete pleasure to watch.

Miami Blues

An ex-con (Alec Baldwin) tiptoes on the borderline of psychotic behavior, playing cops and robbers on both sides of the law. He robs and kills one minute and poses as a cop the next in this thriller with a comic edge.

New and Returning

The Cold Light of Day

Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver, and Henry Cavill star in this pulse-pounding thriller about a man who’s plunged into an intergovernmental web of lies and secrets after his family is kidnapped. He must evade deadly secret agents and recover a mysterious briefcase to get his family back alive.

The Cookout

When Todd Anderson (Storm P) is chosen as the No. 1 NBA draft pick and is signed to play for $30 million, he soon realizes his life is never going to be the same again. So, in an attempt at normality, Todd throws an old-fashioned neighborhood barbecue — at his new house located in a stuffy white section of town. It’s a culture clash just waiting to explode!

Heartbreakers

When it comes to conning millionaires, Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her mother, Max (Sigourney Weaver), are real pros. Max lures them to the altar; then Page leads them into temptation…and a hefty divorce settlement! But before they can seal the deal with the ultimate sting, a wealthy, wheezing tobacco tycoon (Gene Hackman), Page breaks the cardinal rule of the con and falls in love! Can Max convince Page to hold on to her heart, or will she lose the best partner in crime she’s ever had?

Sleepover

Rules will be broken tonight! Alexa Vega stars in this irresistible comedy about four best friends who embark on a zany scavenger hunt against their ”popular girl” rivals! Bursting with hilarious hijinks, glorious girl-power, and maybe even a first kiss or two. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Brie Larson, Jane Lynch, and Steve Carell.

Cake

CAKE takes us into the darkly funny world of Claire Bennett (Jennifer Aniston), who initiates a dubious relationship with a widower (Sam Worthington) while confronting fantastical hallucinations of his dead wife (Anna Kendrick). With her feisty housekeeper cum caretaker (Adriana Barraza) ever at her side, Claire searches for human connection and self-forgiveness in this tale of personal redemption.

Blue State

Vowing to move to Canada if John Kerry loses the 2004 U.S. Presidential election, fervent liberal John Logue (Breckin Meyer) suddenly finds himself with no job, no girlfriend…and no country! Making good on his ‘campaign promise’, Logue finds a traveling companion-a s**y, a mysterious woman named Chloe (Anna Paquin) – and heads north. But Chloe is not all that she seems, and their journey takes more twists and turns than either could have imagined in this romantic comedy that is ‘disarmingly fun’ (Martin Kelley, CinemaATL).

Lars and the Real Girl

Lars Lindstrom is an awkwardly shy young man (Ryan Gosling) in a small town who finally brings home the girl of his dreams to his brother (Paul Schneider) and sister-in-law’s (Emily Mortimer) home. The only problem is that she’s not real; she’s a s*x doll Lars ordered off of the internet. But s*x is not what Lars has in mind, but rather a deep, meaningful relationship. His sister-in-law is worried for him, and his brother thinks he’s crazy, but eventually, the entire town goes along with his delusion in support of this sweet-natured boy that they’ve always loved.

The World’s Fastest Indian

The story of New Zealander Burt Munro (Anthony Hopkins), who spent years building a 1920 Indian motorcycle – a bike which helped him set the land-speed world record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in 1967.

Titles leaving before the end of the month

Monsters

Six years ago, NASA discovered the possibility of alien life within our solar system. A probe was launched to collect samples but crashed upon reentry over Central America. Soon after, new life forms began to appear, and half of Mexico was quarantined as an infected zone. Today, the American and Mexican military still struggle to contain “the creatures” … Our story begins when a U.S. journalist agrees to escort a shaken American tourist through the infected zone to the safety of the U.S. border, starring Scoot McNairy and Whitney Able.

The Life Before Her Eyes Leave

The Life Before Her Eyes is an intense and visually evocative drama about the loss of youth, investigating how a single moment in time can define an entire life starring Uma Thurman and Evan Rachel Wood.

2:22

A clever, roller-coaster thriller where a man’s life is jolted when a pattern of events repeats itself, in the same manner, every day, threatening the life of a woman he loves, starring Michiel Huisman.

All Good Things

A love story and murder mystery set against the backdrop of a New York real estate dynasty in the 1980s. Produced and directed by Andrew Jarecki, director of the Academy Award-nominated Capturing the Friedmans and producer of Catfish, this psychological thriller was inspired by the disappearance of Kathie McCormack, wife of real estate heir Robert Durst. Mr. Durst was suspected but never tried for killing his wife Kathie, who disappeared in 1982 and was never found starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst.

Step Up All In

In the next exciting chapter of the international phenomenon, STEP UP all-stars come together in glittering Las Vegas, battling for a victory that could define their dreams and their careers (Alyson Stoner, Briana Evigan).

The Nanny Diaries

A recent college graduate (Scarlett Johansson) takes on a nannying job in a snobby New York penthouse requiring more parenting than she could have imagined with Chris Evans and Laura Linney.

Lizzie

Headstrong Lizzie Borden lives with her wealthy father, stepmother, and sister in Fall River, Massachusetts. When her family hires live-in maid Bridget, an uneducated Irish immigrant, the two find kindred spirits in one another, and tension builds in the Borden household. Based on the infamous 1892 axe murders by Lizzie Borden.

