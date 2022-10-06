New on Netflix October 7-13: Join The Midnight Club

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 7-13. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. Of course, being October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 7-13th list, which is headlined The Midnight Club about a group of terminally ill teens and messages from beyond the grave.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:

Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.

Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 ): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

And now for the Netflix October 7-13th list:

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities. Derry Girls: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way. Doll House (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭): A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter. Glitch (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy. Kev Adams: The Real Me (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇫🇷): At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best. Luckiest Girl Alive (NETFLIX FILM): A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Man on Pause (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely. The Midnight Club (NETFLIX SERIES) : Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

: Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The Mole (NETFLIX SERIES) : The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3-week event.

: The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3-week event. Oddballs (NETFLIX FAMILY): Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends. Old People (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree. The Redeem Team (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball. TIGER & BUNNY 2: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): Ice-wielding superhero Blue Rose decides to leave the world of “Hero TV” to go back to her old life as a teenage girl named Karina who loves to sing.

October 9

Missing Link 🇺🇸

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystalized – Part 2 🇺🇸

Spirit Rangers (NETFLIX FAMILY): Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home!

October 11

The Cage (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇼) : A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

: A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas. DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇹🇭): Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit. Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (NETFLIX COMEDY): With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation. Island of the Sea Wolves (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters.

Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters. Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15 🇨🇦

October 12

Belascoarán, PI (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City. Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle (NETFLIX SERIES): Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize. Forsaken 🇨🇦

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 🇨🇦

The Nutty Boy (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇧🇷): Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned! Wild Croc Territory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺): Matt Wright and his fearless team of crocodile wranglers catch and relocate some of the world’s most ferocious reptiles in Australia’s wild Outback.

Matt Wright and his fearless team of crocodile wranglers catch and relocate some of the world’s most ferocious reptiles in Australia’s wild Outback. Zero Dark Thirty 🇨🇦

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls.

Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls. Exception (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D-printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet.

In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D-printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet. The Playlist (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪 ): The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

): The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music. The Siege: Season 1 🇨🇦

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 7-13th. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada October 7-13th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out The Midnight Club? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

