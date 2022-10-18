Turtle Beach finally announces compact mobile controller

Turtle Beach only recently got into the controller game (if you take into account how long game controllers have been around). Starting with the Recon, they quickly released the REACT-R and, more recently, the Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller (our review coming soon). While some people prefer mobile gaming with a more standard controller, there are quite a few companies coming out with more handheld style controllers.

The Turtle Beach Atom Controller is a Designed for Xbox, two-piece mobile controller that comes in Black & Yellow, Black & Teal, and Red. While most mobile handheld controllers come in one colourway, Turtle Beach is offering up three colourways to suit your style. The controller also has an interesting two-piece design with adjustable spring-loaded clamps which the company says will accommodate nearly every size smartphone on the market without having to remove your phone case.

“More and more, mobile gaming is becoming part of everyday life and our Atom Controller makes it easy for gamers to pick up and go without sacrificing quality controls. The continued positive reception to our console, PC, and now mobile controller products has been great. Expanding our portfolio to reach mobile gamers is another testament to Turtle Beach’s commitment to growing our share of the overall controller market. Atom is the latest in our expanded lineup of controllers launching this year, with more to come.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The two halves communicate with each other via 2.4GHz wireless while your smartphone connects via a low-latency, reliable, lag-free Bluetooth connection. With the controller, gamers can more easily play Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and other games. The Turtle Beach Atom offers up console-style controls, and ergonomic shape, and up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

The complete list of Atom Controller features includes:

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Black & Yellow version only), giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller.

Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Black & Yellow version only), giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller. Compact & Comfortable: Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile.

Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile. Low-Latency Connectivity: Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link.

Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link. Built for Cloud Gaming: Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more.

Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more. Console Level Controls: Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button.

Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button. Adjustable Phone Clamps: An ingenious two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case.

An ingenious two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case. More Gaming, Less Charging: Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable. Ergonomic Design: A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions.

A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions. Atom Companion App: Download the upcoming Atom Controller companion app from the Play Store to configure additional features, discover new games to play, and update firmware.

The Turtle Beach Atom handheld mobile controller.

All three versions launch November 14, 2022, and are available for pre-order today on the Turtle Beach website and participating retailers like Amazon worldwide for US$99.99. The Black & Yellow variation also comes with a 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

What do you think about the Turtle Beach Atom handheld mobile controller? Will you be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 18, 2022.