Cooler Master CK720 65% mechanical keyboard features hot-swappable switches

Cooler Master has just released a new 65% mechanical keyboard. The CK720 features hot-swappable switches allowing enthusiasts to further customize the keyboard.

“The CK720 is our answer to a niche segment of the hobby that we’ve seen explode in recent years. Although gaming keyboards remain an essential offering of our company, we couldn’t ignore the outpouring of feedback from our fans who wanted our signature quality in a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard.” Dennis Liu, Peripheral General Manager

Based on the company’s CK721 model, the CK720 65% mechanical keyboard features Kailh Box V2 switches pre-installed. These switches offer smoothness, consistent quality, and the satisfying sound mechanical keyboard users love. With the hot-swappable switches, users can easily replace them with switches of their choosing if they’re not fans of the preinstalled ones.

The Cooler Master CK720 65% mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable switches.

Other updates to the CK720 over the CK721 included new Cooler Master stabilizers which are pre-lubed for minimal rattle and smooth travel, as well as silicone padding on the PCM and bottom plate to absorb the hollow ping sound which is common with some mechanical keyboards.

“We’re huge fans of custom-built mechanical keyboards ourselves, so we wanted to make sure the CK720 is a great stepping stone into the hobby. Whether you like smooth linear switches with maximum thock, or a sharp tactile typing feel with a marbly sound, the CK720 has the ability to achieve it.” Dennis Liu, Peripheral General Manager

Other features include PBT doubleshot keycaps for increased durability, a 3-way customizable dial including press functionality, and a removable aluminum top plate for easier access when changing the switches or cleaning the keyboard. The Cooler Master CK720 is available in Gunmetal or Sliver White on Amazon for US$99.99.

Last Updated on October 25, 2022.