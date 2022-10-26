The future: Opening the door to AI in crypto

Like any investment strategy, buying crypto is an inherently risky way to spend your savings. Recent fluctuation in the value of stablecoins and rising network difficulties mean that crypto markets can be hard to predict.

However, developments in AI are opening the door to a more stable, predictable future. AI algorithms can help traders mitigate risk, improve the speed and efficiency of mining, and help businesses accept crypto as a legitimate form of payment.

Risk Management

Cryptocurrency has long been regarded as a risky investment strategy. Previously, this was due to a broad misunderstanding around the security that blockchain ledgers afford to investors. However, the recent market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell by 33% in a single month, leaving the market at a low of $880 billion — down from the market cap of $2.9 trillion in November 2021.

However, swings in the value of crypto coins aren’t entirely unprecedented. Ethereum has previously fallen from $1,009 to $65, and in 2021, Bitcoin dropped from $44,025 to $22,923 — both coins rebounding to record highs over time.

No investor enjoys dips while they are holding. However, recent trends in risk-management AI may help investors see the light during the deepest of bear markets. In particular, AI and machine learning can help folks identify shifts in price and respond to threats quicker than previously possible. Responding to threats based on predictive analysis may also lead to a more stable market, as lower risk brings more investors into the fold.

AI and User-Friendly Trading

Learning how to invest in cryptocurrency is intimidating to many people. Buyers have to get comfortable with jargon, like RSI-oscillation and moving average multipliers, to predict when a bear market will end. Investors also have to be able to purchase quickly and without any issues to take advantage of emerging market trends.

Recent improvements in AI can help consolidate the massive amounts of data available into easy-to-understand visuals. This is particularly important now as more people are trading crypto, and being ahead of the curve can lead to a bigger return. Advanced analytics programs that receive support from AI can help users understand data and make better-informed decisions in the future.

AI and Blockchain

Mining crypto is a notoriously complex, energy-intensive practice. However, mining is necessary to ensure that the blockchain which supports coins like BTC remains secure and stable. Miners can take advantage of recent machine learning breakthroughs to make the process more time-efficient and valuable.

Machine learning is a particular type of AI program that learns within certain parameters. It’s useful to miners as an AI-backed machine learning program can break down algorithms and complete data analysis at a rate that far exceeds human capabilities.

Machine learning programs do need oversight to be successful. Unlike deep learning programs — which typically aim to mimic human cognition — machine learning needs clear boundaries to ensure that the data it uses is reliable and useful. The adoption of machine learning in crypto mining is essential for miners who want to remain competitive in the future of blockchain-backed cryptocurrency.

Adoption of Crypto in Business

Cryptocurrency is being adopted by businesses and freelancers around the world. There are plenty of ways for businesses to improve their bottom line by accepting crypto as a form of payment and using coins as an asset.

However, the use of crypto in daily operations and trading is relatively uncommon among businesses. This is primarily due to a technology gap that makes receiving and spending crypto harder than traditional currencies backed by national banks.

Crypto is still a great asset for businesses looking to diversify their investments. However, it may not be long until companies can accept crypto as a form of payment. This is due to improvements in workflow automation technology that uses AI to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of human error during transactions. This will help keep fees low for consumers and speed up purchases.

Conclusion

AI is opening the door to the future across multiple industries. Cryptocurrency will also benefit as blockchain mining becomes more efficient, and businesses will be able to take on payment using a range of coins. In the future, investors will also use AI to simplify the trading process and make it easier to take advantage of the ever-changing crypto market.

