Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station refreshed with better display and more power

Docks come in all shapes and sizes, quality and price points. Over the years, we’ve found that Plugable makes some pretty solid ones that are great quality and fairly reasonably priced. Today, the company announced a refresh of one of its most popular models, the USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The new version comes with better display connection options, as well as even more power.

First launched six years ago, the original dock came with a DVI port and a VGA adapter, amongst other display options. The refreshed version now comes with three HDMI ports, a single HDMI 1.4 alt mode and two HDMI 1.3 DisplayLink, all of which support 1080p resolution at 60Hz. On the power front, the new version now offers 100W charging (96W certified) which should charge most laptops if you only have a single USB-C or Thunderbolt port on your machine.

The ports on the refreshed Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.

As for other ports, the front of the docking station has a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer and 20W of charging, an SD card reader, and audio in/out ports. On the back are four USB 4.0 ports, the three HDMI ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. All-in-all, there are plenty of ports that should meet most users’ needs for work or play. The dock is compatible with M1 and M2-powered Macbookxs, Windows 11/10, macOS11+, and systems with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and USB-C ports.

The Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station (UD-ULTCDL) is available from Amazon for US$249.99. For a limited time, you can also save an extra $20 when you apply the launch promo coupon on the site, giving this dock an even more attractive price point.

