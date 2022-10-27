The New York Post was hacked, and fake headlines were posted

The New York Post is one of the most prominent news outlets in the world. The company reports on a variety of news, from politics to entertainment. The New York Post is often mocked for some of its sensational and hyperbolic headlines, and some consider the outlet a tabloid.

Whatever your personal feeling about The New York Post, the reality today is that the outlet was hacked. The hackers gained access to the company’s content management system and were wreaking havoc early this morning. The company has acknowledged the hack but has not said anything other than they are investigating.

The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause. — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2022

We’re not going to post or mention some of the content the hackers were posting, but much of it was political in nature. But the hackers were able to edit and repost stories that had previously been posted with different headlines and bylines. The deeper story here is the lesson outlets like The New York Post should learn about security. We do not know the scope of the hack, but it is evident that someone got past the security that was in place.

This proves that if someone has the desire and persistence to break into something, they will. It will be interesting to hear what exactly happened if they share that information, and maybe we’ll have a follow-up on what could have been done to mitigate or avoid it.

