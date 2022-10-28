Black Friday comes early at Monoprice, save up to 83%!

Black Friday is still two weeks away, but it looks like Monoprice is getting things started early with up to 83% off during their Black Friday Sneak Peek. With everything from monitors to home theatre systems, accessories, and more, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to pick up. Let’s check out a few of the discounted items!

32in QHD IPS Gaming Display

A gaming, multimedia, and productivity powerhouse, the new Dark Matter™ 32″ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor features an impressive 2560×1440 resolution panel and a low-profile design. This panel has a 165Hz native refresh rate and includes Adaptive-Sync technology for a blazing fast, tear‑free gaming and entertainment experience. The Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor has two DisplayPort® 1.2 and two HDMI® 2.0 video inputs, allowing you to connect to a host of video devices. With HDMI 2.0, you can take full advantage of your Next Gen console and play supported games at 120Hz. Our 32″ Dark Matter monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by their 1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee.

MSRP: $399.99, only $299.99 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

34in CrystalPro UWQHD Monitor

The Monoprice™ 34″ CrystalPro™ UWQHD Monitor provides stunning detail, with VA panel technology ensuring rich, accurate color reproduction and a fast <5ms response time. The 3440×1440 panel drives precise and fluid performance, while maintaining a crisp image, providing a balanced level of fidelity and performance for gaming. The 34″ CrystalPro™ UWQHD Monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by their 1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee.

MSRP: $399.99, only $299.99 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs

Easily mount on the wall and position your TV in either landscape or portrait orientation using this Landscape/Portrait TV Wall Mount. It supports TVs between 42″ ~ 75″ and weighing up to 110 pounds. It supports displays with VESA® mounting pattern from 100×100 to 400×400. It is a fully articulating mount, which means that it can swivel 60° to either side, tilt from +10° to ‑5°, and rotate ±5°. Additionally, you can push the display in to the wall so it extends only 3.3″ or pull it out to the full 31.5″ extension, so you can use the full swivel range.

MSRP: $89.99, only $69.99 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

88-key Digital Piano with Semi-weighted Keys

While the sound and feel of the real thing may seem attractive, acoustic pianos are large, inconvenient, and most notably, very expensive. For most practically minded musicians, digital pianos retain most of the positives of their acoustic counterparts, while discarding the rest. What is most important is that digital pianos become a feasible, cost‑effective alternative in learning how to play. The Monoprice™ 88‑key Digital Piano is ideal for beginners, as it combines the best features of modern digital pianos with the feel and size of a real piano, all at a fraction of the cost.

MSRP: $89.99, only $69.99 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System

The Monoprice™ Premium 5.1.2‑Channel Immersive Home Theater System takes your home theater to new heights! Fully compatible with both standard and Dolby Atmos® enabled receivers, the 5.1.2 system features two satellite speakers that have been equipped with immersive, upward‑firing drivers, enhancing the detail in multichannel, multidimensional soundtracks. The Monoprice Premium 5.1.2‑Channel Immersive Home Theater System surpasses all expectations for sound quality in a small package!

MSRP: $249.99, only $174.99 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger

Keep all your devices fully charged and ready for use with the Monoprice™ 100W 4‑Port USB‑C® GaN Fast Wall Charger. This compact, travel friendly charger is able to simultaneously charge laptops, tablets, phones, earphones, and everything else with a USB power input. Gallium Nitride is a superior material for semiconductors than traditional silicon, with higher voltage levels, need for fewer supporting components, and more efficient current transfer. This means there is less power loss to heat, a smaller form factor, and significantly faster charging than silicon‑based chargers.

MSRP: $64.99, only $36 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

8K Slim Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable 3ft

Ultra Slim 8K Ultra High-Speed HDMI® Cables are the next generation of HDMI cables. Supporting resolutions up to 8K@60Hz and 48Gbps bandwidth, this future proofed cable just might be the last HDMI cable you’ll ever need. 48Gbps is the bandwidth required to support all features found in the HDMI 2.1 specification. It supports Dynamic HDR to take full advantage of HDR’s expanded contrast ranges, brightness levels, and heightened levels of detail, optimized on a scene-by-scene or even a frame-by-frame basis. This cable complies with the HDMI 2.1 standard, which makes it compatible with the latest hardware, including the PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X™, and Xbox Series S™.

MSRP: $64.99, only $36 (25% off). Purchase from Monoprice.

There are, of course, many more deals to be had over the next few days and coming weeks at Monoprice so be sure to peak around the site. Even better? Now through Monday, October 31st, Monoprice is offering an additional 15% off current deals at Monoprice.com when you use promo code TREATS at checkout.

What do you think about these early Monoprice Black Friday deals? Are you going to be picking any of the above products up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 28, 2022.