Save 15% on beyerdynamic’s already discounted gaming headsets

Gaming headsets can be pretty expensive, especially higher-end ones from companies like beyerdynamic. The company is throwing a flash sale this weekend and you can save an extra 15% off their already discounted headsets.

We reviewed a couple of the company’s headsets recently, the MMX 100 and MMX 150. Here’s what we had to say about the MMX 100:

“If you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, fantastic sounding wired gaming headset with great microphone quality, the beyerdynamic MMX 100 is a great choice. Given the value and price point, especially on Amazon, this gaming headset was an easy pick for an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.” Techaeris’ MMX 100 review

…and the MMX 150:

“There are many different gaming headsets from different manufacturers, giving gamers plenty of choices. beyerdynamic has created a great gaming headset in the MMX 150. Everything about these headphones is high-quality, from the memory foam earcups to the sleek design to the length of the included cables. A couple of minor changes, like adding a tone indicator when toggling augmented mode and software to tweak the audio when used on a PC would only make these better.” Techaeris’ MMX 150 review

The deals we found include (prices in USD):

MMX 100 analog closed gaming headset MSRP: $199, Sale: $99, after extra discount: $84.15

MMX 150 USB closed gaming headset MSRP: $249, Sale: $129, after extra discount: $109.65

MMX 300 2nd gen premium closed gaming headset MSRP: $349, Sale: $229, after extra discount: $194.65

TYGR 300 R open gaming headset MSRP: $299, Sale: $149, after extra discount: $126.65

TEAM TYGR Gaming headphones TYGR 300 R and FOX professional USB studio microphone MSRP: $379, Sale: $276, after extra discount: $234.60

FOX cardioid USB studio microphone MSRP: $149, Sale: $79, after extra discount: $67.15



The above deals are available on the beyeredynamic website and can be accessed by using the discount code GAMING15 until the end of Sunday, October 30th so act fast!

Last Updated on October 29, 2022.