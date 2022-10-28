EcoFlow announces its RIVER 2 entry-level portable power stations

Portable power stations are one of the hottest tech devices this year, with several companies releasing new devices. EcoFlow is one of the industry leaders in this space, and they’ve announced the RIVER 2 entry-level portable power stations.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 series was designed for users who want to dip their toes into the waters and for users who don’t need massive amounts of power. These power stations provide under 1kWh charging, and the units can be charged to 80% in 48 minutes.

Comprising three models – RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max, and RIVER 2 Pro – the series features advanced LFP batteries and weighs as little as 7.7lbs (3.5kg), making grab-and-go power easier and safer than ever before. With prices starting at just US$229 and a product lifetime “six times the industry average,” the RIVER 2 series delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures that as many people as possible can access the latest in sustainable energy innovation.

“The launch of the RIVER 2 series underlines EcoFlow’s commitment to meaningful innovation that solves real-life problems,” said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. “With an uncertain economic and environmental outlook, we want to make clean, portable energy accessible to everyone, everywhere. The EcoFlow RIVER 2 series makes this possible, offering practical, flexible, and affordable energy solutions for adventures in the great outdoors or during power outages at home.”

Featuring EcoFlow’s X-STREAM technology, the RIVER 2 series “recharges on average five times faster than comparable products on the market.” The standard model can recharge from 0-80% in just 48 minutes, with even the highest capacity model, the Pro, fully recharging in just 70 minutes. As a result, users can power spontaneous day trips and get-togethers, even when plans are made at the last minute.

Alternatively, the series can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. Supporting a maximum solar input of 220W, the series can be fully recharged in as little as 3 hours using EcoFlow’s Portable Solar Panels.

You can find out more about these new power stations on EcoFlow’s website.

Last Updated on October 28, 2022.