Hisense partners with football stars to shine the spotlight on the World Cup

Football in the United States is undeniably connected with the National Football League. There’s nothing like picking up the pigskin and crushing someone’s ribs when you blitz them. But American football is very different from World Cup football. Americans tend to call World Cup football soccer. This form of football does not have a huge following here in the States, but Hisense and some NFL stars want to change that.

Hisense has partnered with MLS center-back Walker Zimmerman and NFL stars Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco Johnson for a new World Cup campaign. Aimed at inspiring more Americans to become fans of the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team leading up to the World Cup QATAR, the “All In” campaign takes a humorous approach to attract new football (soccer) fans by tapping into U.S. sports fans’ favorite pastime: American football.

Owens and Johnson prove their soccer skills are just as good as their renowned American football abilities. To help further entice a new fanbase, from November 1 – 18, Hisense will offer customers the chance to receive their ULED and Laser TVs for free if the U.S. men’s soccer team advances to the 2022 World Cup Qatar Finals.

Not only is the World Cup one of the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet, but also soccer is the world’s most popular sport, generating interest from 40% of the global population. However, in the U.S., soccer pales compared to American football, basketball, and baseball. Through the “All In” campaign, Hisense hopes to change that. From November 1 through November 18, 2022, customers can purchase any 65-inch or larger Hisense Google TV or any Hisense Laser TV from a Hisense retailer. If the U.S. men’s soccer team makes an appearance in the World Cup finals, Hisense will give customers their TV for free.

“With Americans’ love of football, Hisense wanted to leverage that in a creative way to inspire a new group of football fans as the World Cup approaches,” said David VanderWaal, Vice President at Hisense U.S. “Hisense has been a major supporter of sports – soccer in particular – for many years. As a challenger brand that has had some exciting wins over our competitors in recent years, we know how impactful it is to have a passionate fan base. We relate to the U.S. men’s team in this sense and hope that teaming up with football superstars like Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson to promote the sport will help inspire some new football fans to cheer the men’s team all the way to the finals.”

In a hilarious new campaign, Hisense has recruited retired football stars Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson for a video featuring some unexpected plot twists. The two athletes arrive on set assuming they will be promoting the brand’s American football activities, only to find out they have been mistakenly booked by a new hire to promote Hisense’s sponsorship of soccer. Rather than walking away disappointed, Terrell and Chad decide to stick it out and enjoy the free TVs that come with the gig. The entertaining video showcases the sportsmanship and good-humored attitudes of both athletes while also highlighting Hisense’s commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment experiences through their technology.

Hisense has supported soccer globally for years: as a sponsor of UEFA, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Paris Saint-Germain, and now the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. As a brand focused on bringing premium technologies and products to the masses, Hisense brings that same enthusiasm to soccer. In addition to its World Cup Qatar sponsorship, Hisense has also partnered with the United Soccer League and is building community soccer pitches throughout the U.S. to create new playing opportunities for local youth.

To learn more, discover more Hisense World Cup sweepstakes, and participate in the “All In” campaign, visit http://hisense-promos.com/worldcupgetit4free.

