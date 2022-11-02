Audio-Technica announces two new limited-edition 60th-anniversary products

Audio-Technica is celebrating its 60th anniversary with two more limited-edition devices. The new Audio-Technica ATH-MC2022 headphones and Audio-Technica AT-MC2022 Dual Moving Coil Stereo Cartridge were announced last month.
This month, Audio-Technica announces another pair of wooden headphones, ATH-WB2022, and a new turntable, AT-LP2022. Here’s what you can expect from them both.
Audio-Technica
ATH-WB2022
The housing of the ATH-WB2022 is carefully crafted from a selection of intertwined marbled maple, walnut, and mahogany wood. Behind the stunning exterior, the headphones house the world’s first completely balanced audio output system. Additional features include:
- Specially designed 45 mm HD driver, with a high-performance magnetic circuit and DLC (diamond-like carbon) coated diaphragm, provides a rich, detailed listening experience
- First headphones in the world with a fully balanced audio output system – independent DACs, operational amplifiers, and batteries for left and right channels – for excellent channel separation
- Equipped with two (Lch/Rch) ESS DAC ES9038Q2M digital-to-analog converters, prized by audiophiles for delivering truly immersive, high-resolution audio
- Adopts Nisshinbo Micro Devices’ flagship MUSES05 chips for operational amplifiers
- Supports 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution sound source playback via wireless or USB connection
- Compatible with high-quality LDAC and AAC codecs
- 10 mm diameter condenser microphone ensures crystal-clear audio for calls
- Up to nine hours of continuous use on a full charge
- The multipoint pairing function allows you to stay connected to two Bluetooth devices at once
- Buttons built into the ear cups provide easy control of music playback, volume, microphone muting, and voice assistant functions
- A-T Connect app gives you additional control: activate low latency mode, adjust and save EQ to the headphones, select one of four optimized volume levels, change codecs, and more
- Premium, sustainable Alcantara earpads and headbands provide luxurious comfort in warm and cool environments
- Includes two 1.5 m (4.9′) 6N-OFC audio-grade cables: a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable
- Includes a sleek, robust carrying case made in partnership with Zero Halliburton
AT-LP2022
The AT-LP2022 fully manual belt-drive turntable features a 30 mm-thick high-density clear acrylic chassis revealing the belt-drive motor – highlighting the turntable’s pure analog sound. Features include:
- AT-VM95 cartridge is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus, offering a wide choice of options for every budget and application
- Includes a 0.3 x 0.7 mil elliptical stylus, plus a limited-edition, clear-body Shibata stylus
- 30 mm-thick chassis made from low-resonance, high-density clear acrylic
- The motor features a speed-sensor system to maintain accurate platter rotation speed
- Transparent acrylic platter for stable rotation
- Carbon-fiber tonearm with metal tonearm lift and base and VTA (vertical tracking angle) adjustment
- Adjustable dynamic anti-skate control
- Lightweight AT-HS4SV headshell
- Exclusively designed high-isolation, height-adjustable feet
- AC adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis, reducing noise in the signal chain
- Includes dual RCA (male) to dual RCA (male) stereo cable, 45 RPM adapter, and removable hinged dust cover
