Audio-Technica announces two new limited-edition 60th-anniversary products

Audio-Technica is celebrating its 60th anniversary with two more limited-edition devices. The new Audio-Technica ATH-MC2022 headphones and Audio-Technica AT-MC2022 Dual Moving Coil Stereo Cartridge were announced last month.

This month, Audio-Technica announces another pair of wooden headphones, ATH-WB2022, and a new turntable, AT-LP2022. Here’s what you can expect from them both.

Audio-Technica

ATH-WB2022

The housing of the ATH-WB2022 is carefully crafted from a selection of intertwined marbled maple, walnut, and mahogany wood. Behind the stunning exterior, the headphones house the world’s first completely balanced audio output system. Additional features include:

Specially designed 45 mm HD driver, with a high-performance magnetic circuit and DLC (diamond-like carbon) coated diaphragm, provides a rich, detailed listening experience

First headphones in the world with a fully balanced audio output system – independent DACs, operational amplifiers, and batteries for left and right channels – for excellent channel separation

Equipped with two (Lch/Rch) ESS DAC ES9038Q2M digital-to-analog converters, prized by audiophiles for delivering truly immersive, high-resolution audio

Adopts Nisshinbo Micro Devices’ flagship MUSES05 chips for operational amplifiers

Supports 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution sound source playback via wireless or USB connection

Compatible with high-quality LDAC and AAC codecs

10 mm diameter condenser microphone ensures crystal-clear audio for calls

Up to nine hours of continuous use on a full charge

The multipoint pairing function allows you to stay connected to two Bluetooth devices at once

Buttons built into the ear cups provide easy control of music playback, volume, microphone muting, and voice assistant functions

A-T Connect app gives you additional control: activate low latency mode, adjust and save EQ to the headphones, select one of four optimized volume levels, change codecs, and more

Premium, sustainable Alcantara earpads and headbands provide luxurious comfort in warm and cool environments

Includes two 1.5 m (4.9′) 6N-OFC audio-grade cables: a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable

Includes a sleek, robust carrying case made in partnership with Zero Halliburton

AT-LP2022

The AT-LP2022 fully manual belt-drive turntable features a 30 mm-thick high-density clear acrylic chassis revealing the belt-drive motor – highlighting the turntable’s pure analog sound. Features include:

AT-VM95 cartridge is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus, offering a wide choice of options for every budget and application

Includes a 0.3 x 0.7 mil elliptical stylus, plus a limited-edition, clear-body Shibata stylus

30 mm-thick chassis made from low-resonance, high-density clear acrylic

The motor features a speed-sensor system to maintain accurate platter rotation speed

Transparent acrylic platter for stable rotation

Carbon-fiber tonearm with metal tonearm lift and base and VTA (vertical tracking angle) adjustment

Adjustable dynamic anti-skate control

Lightweight AT-HS4SV headshell

Exclusively designed high-isolation, height-adjustable feet

AC adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis, reducing noise in the signal chain

Includes dual RCA (male) to dual RCA (male) stereo cable, 45 RPM adapter, and removable hinged dust cover

Last Updated on November 2, 2022.