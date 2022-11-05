The Samsung Galaxy S23 will use only Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Looking into the history of the Samsung Galaxy S series of smartphones, you will find a Jekyll and Hyde story. For years, Samsung has powered its North American Samsung Galaxy S phones with a Qualcomm chipset. But the story was different for other users in Europe and Asia. Those users were given Samsung’s own Exynos chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset has always been highly regarded, and Samsung is an excellent chip maker in its own right. While regular users would be hard-pressed to find a significant performance difference between the two chipsets, they still feel that somehow they were missing out.

But change is on the horizon, as we reported in July. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Samsung may be throwing in the towel on its native-made Exynos for flagship Galaxy devices. This means users in Asia and Europe may be getting Qualcomm chips in the Samsung Galaxy S lineup next year.

Bye bye Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S devices

A new report from GSMArena says that Qualcomm has confirmed that Samsung’s Galaxy S series will indeed feature their chipsets across the board.

“During their Q4 earnings call (transcript in the source link), Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed expectations for a strong second half of the March quarter (Q1) 2023, which likely coincides with the first months of sales for the Galaxy S23 series phones. He also confirmed Qualcomm has moved from a 75% share (of chipsets) in the Galaxy S22 series to a global share – meaning Qualcomm chipsets for all models of the S23 series.” GSMArena

While we don’t think that Samsung’s use of its own Exynos chip was a real issue, it is nice to see the company unify the product across the globe. It will be interesting to hear reports from Exynos users on if the new Snapdragon devices feel faster or perform better for them than their previous experience. Only time will tell.

