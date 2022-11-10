New on Netflix November 11-17: Dead to Me‘s final season

November 11th marks Remembrance Day. If you haven’t already, we highly recommend watching All’s Quiet on the Western Front, the 2022 German epic anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 11-17th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 11-17th list, which is headlined by the final season of Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Cats & Soup: Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.

Country Friends: Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.

Flutter Butterflies: Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited: Build your empire. Gain power. Destroy your enemies. Lead your own cartel in this strategy game based on the hit series.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms: Swipe through military negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances and recruit soldiers to fight in turn-based card battles in this historical epic.

Skies of Chaos: Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ’em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope!

Coming soon in November

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Last Dolphin King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

And now for the Netflix November 11-17th list:

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age. Capturing the Killer Nurse (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder. Don’t Leave (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Semih’s girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

Semih’s girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored. Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under (NETFLIX SERIES): Zac and Darin take an eye-opening adventure across Australia, delving into its rich biodiversity and culture — and the efforts to protect both.

Zac and Darin take an eye-opening adventure across Australia, delving into its rich biodiversity and culture — and the efforts to protect both. Goosebumps 🇺🇸

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s.

Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s. Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Monica, O My Darling (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be.

A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. My Father’s Dragon (NETFLIX FILM): A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime.

November 14

Stutz (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy. Teletubbies (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (NETFLIX COMEDY): Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society.

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society. Goosebumps 🇨🇦

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇸🇪): The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden’s pandemic poster girl.

The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden’s pandemic poster girl. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It’s up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.

After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It’s up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special. Run for the Money (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

November 16

Due South: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

In Her Hands (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life. The Lost Lotteries (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇭): Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss.

Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss. Mind Your Manners (NETFLIX SERIES): Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?

Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out? Off Track (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother.

In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother. Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): Armed with music — and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond.

Armed with music — and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond. The Wonder (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.

November 17

1899 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea.

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea. Bantú Mama

Christmas with You ( NETFLIX FILM): Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way.

Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way. Dead to Me: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this. I Am Vanessa Guillen (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called “Pepsi Stuff,” it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-’90s, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial’s creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 11-17th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada November 11-17th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the final season of Dead to Me or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 10, 2022.