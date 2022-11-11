What’s brewing in the world of coffee tech? Six interesting inventions

Coffee is a staple for countless office workers, truck drivers, and busy CEOs. Humans have been drinking it for centuries, and we’re unlikely to stop. The only things that have changed are the methods of making it.

Innovations in the past few years have made brewing much more accessible at home and on the go. These six inventions will change the way you approach coffee.

1. Josh Renouf’s Barisieur

What’s better in the morning than waking up to the smell of coffee? The Monday morning alarm clock can be a nuisance after a long vacation, so having your coffee brewing can make the early hours easier. Josh Renouf created the Barisieur, which combines an alarm clock with a coffee brewer. About 90% of coffee drinkers have a cup at breakfast, so this gadget is something many java enthusiasts will love.

The Barisieur has a futuristic design that uses stainless steel ball bearings to prepare the coffee. The machine boils the water through induction, and the bearings vibrate gently to help wake you up in the morning. The only effort required is preparing the beans and other ingredients the night before. Imagine waking up to the smell of coffee, like Michael Scott liked the smell of bacon in “The Office.” Except, this machine won’t burn your feet.

2. XBar Espresso Maker

Espresso is a quick way to get a caffeine fix. Caffeine gives people the energy to get up for work and feel alert during the morning. Espresso can help you concentrate and feel happy with a dopamine boost. Just one shot can have over 60 milligrams of caffeine. Put it in perspective for a moment. Most caffeinated coffee types have about 65 to 100 milligrams of caffeine in the whole cup.

The Espresso Maker from XBar allows you to have espresso in the mornings without using bulky machines. It enables you to make the coffee yourself with nine professional-grade bars and have coffee shop flavor at home. The espresso is genuine and has a brewing time of 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Kazushi Travel Syphon

Coffee has become a symbol of morning time. You may drink it before work to give yourself an energy boost or on your days off as a way to relax. However, what if you don’t have time in the mornings — or you’re traveling and still want access to your favorite cup of joe? Sometimes the hotel coffee won’t cut it. That’s where the Kazushi Travel Syphon can come in handy.

This machine is perfect for people who want to make coffee on the go. This brewer creates coffee similarly to a siphon, which then compacts it into a personalized mug. Each batch makes about 16 ounces. The machine compresses an electric kettle, so you can drink a cup of joe anywhere you want. Imagine how good the coffee tastes when you wake up at your campsite or by the sands of the beach.

Coffee tech keeps the world going ’round.

4. Wabilogic’s Melitta Senz V Pourover

Tech innovations have made lives easier for industries like manufacturing and cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics have taken technology to the next level, and you can see it in your home with the Wabilogic Melitta Senz V Pourover. This machine uses the Internet of Things (IoT) as part of its lineup of high-tech brewing contraptions.

Sometimes, coffee tastes different with every cup you make. This machine has sensors that know how to balance the coffee and water ratios and use the optimal temperature for brewing. There are nine taste profiles, and the device is also intelligent enough to know brew times, so you’ll get your craving each morning. Another feature of the Senz V Pourover is its minimalist design with ceramic, wood, and glass.

5. Acaia’s Brewing Scale

Another machine for tech enthusiasts is the minimalist coffee brewing scale from Acaia. This scale lets you measure your coffee’s weight, flow rate, and time right from your iPhone. It’s Bluetooth compatible with buttons sensitive to touch. It weighs your coffee and water to get a solid brew every time. The Acaia app lets you take notes about your beans, and you can share recipes with your friends on the app.

6. NoAir Coffee Brewer

Some people turn to cold brew because they don’t like the temperature of hot coffee. In fact, the market for cold brew is rising sharply, with experts forecasting it to double in size from 2022 to 2025. It has less acidity, so cold brew is easier on your stomach. However, the taste can be stale for some java drinkers. The NoAir Brewer aims to fix that problem.

NoAir’s machine creates a better version of hot coffee and cold brew by its brewing method. It removes carbon dioxide (CO2) from the beverage, thus preventing the development of carbonic acid. The staleness of coffee often comes from too much oxidation. NoAir’s machine is vacuum-sealed, so you won’t worry about weird-tasting coffee in your cup.

Coffee Lovers Unite for New Tech

Coffee has been a staple for nearly a thousand years. People began roasting beans around the 13th century, and the world has since been full of energy. Thanks to evolving technology, brewing your morning coffee has never been easier. These six interesting inventions show the future is bright for coffee technology.

