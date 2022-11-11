MediaTek announces its flagship Dimensity 9200 SoC

On November 8th, 2022, MediaTek launched its newest flagship smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 9200, in Hsinchu, Taiwan. MediaTek claims this SoC provides users worldwide with all-day gaming experiences, improved performance and power efficiency, ultra-sharp images, and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity.

The Dimensity 9200 is currently the first chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds exceeding 3GHz and the first to include the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. Furthermore, MediaTek is incorporating “HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology” into the 9200 chip. This allows for fast and fluid gaming action, allowing users to immerse themselves in each game they play.

One notable feature is that it is “WiFi 7-ready,” with data rates of up to 6.5Gbps. It includes a built-in 5G modem with AI that searches for networks faster and recovers 5G connections from dead zones. 5G will also be capable of switching between long-reach sub-6GHz and mmWave connections at the same time.

MediaTek’s own Imagiq 980 imaging processor supports RGBW sensors while producing better cinematic videos and stunning images in low or bright light conditions.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool. With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, the Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable form factors. JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit

That is not all. Other features included in the Dimensity 9200 by MediaTek include:

2nd Generation TSMC 4nm process : 1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz, optimized to improve power efficiency in combination with MediaTek’s innovative thermal package design that keeps smartphones cool.

: 1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz, optimized to improve power efficiency in combination with MediaTek’s innovative thermal package design that keeps smartphones cool. Cutting-edge display technology : Supports Full HD+ up to 240Hz, WHQD up to 144Hz, and 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz, with adaptive refresh rate technology for a smooth user experience.

: Supports Full HD+ up to 240Hz, WHQD up to 144Hz, and 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz, with adaptive refresh rate technology for a smooth user experience. AI visual semantic display : Optimizes picture quality with multi-person segmentation and multi-layer color management per scene.

: Optimizes picture quality with multi-person segmentation and multi-layer color management per scene. MediaTek AI-SR/MEMC : Provides best-in-class video streaming.

: Provides best-in-class video streaming. MediaTek Smart Blulight Defender : Ensures a more comfortable viewing experience.

: Ensures a more comfortable viewing experience. Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology : Brings best-in-class audio latency with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for incredible sound quality.

: Brings best-in-class audio latency with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for incredible sound quality. LPDDR5X with support for up to 8533Mbps memory : Delivers the fastest smartphone memory.

: Delivers the fastest smartphone memory. UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ): Provides each Cortex-A510 CPU core with direct access to storage, significantly boosting data transmission in multi-thread applications.

