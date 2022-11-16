The Creative Pebble Pro speakers are affordable and sleek looking

The Creative Pebble Pro desktop speakers are a pair of USB-powered minimal speakers with RGB lighting. Creative has made some of our favorite products, and this is one of their most affordable.

The design of the Creative Pebble Pro is familiar, as some other brands have done something similar, but the affordability and sound are why you want to pick these up. Priced at US$59.99 on the company’s website, the price hits a nice spot and balances between affordability and quality sound.

This new 2.0 USB speaker system sees various improvements across its features set, headlined by its audio performance. With revamped full-range drivers and featuring digital amplifiers with built-in audio processing, which replace analog ones used in previous models, the Pebble Pro belies its diminutive form factor with more headroom for louder, clearer audio across the volume range, as well as up to 3.5 times more bass than the previous model Pebble V3. Here are the highlights.

BassFlex – delivers an extended low-frequency response and deeper bass across all volume levels without the need for a subwoofer

Clear Dialog – enhances vocals such that they sound more natural and are easily comprehensible; this is especially helpful when watching movies on the PC

A wide array of connectivity options that include Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology, 3.5mm AUX-in port, USB-C port for audio streaming and power

Headphone and microphone ports to transform the Pebble Pro as a convenient communications tool or for late-night private listening

Series signature 45-degree elevated angle for optimal audio projection to users’ ears

Long wire (1.8m / 5.9 ft) connecting both speakers; offers more flexibility in placement

Long USB-C cable (1.5m / 4.92 ft) for connection to the computer

