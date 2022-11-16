The Synology DS923+ is the latest NAS in the DiskStation lineup

The Synology DS923+ is the company’s latest addition to its DiskStation lineup and is made to support small businesses and home data management.

Powered by the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the Synology DS923+ delivers comprehensive solutions to protect and manage business data, easily collaborate on documents, access files remotely, and monitor physical assets, all within a compact desktop format. It offers consistent performance out of the box, with the option to easily upgrade networking and further boost data transfer speeds through network cards.

“The Synology DS923+ provides users with impressive performance and capability for its size,” said Michael Wang, product manager at Synology. “With the ability to easily scale the storage and networking, it adapts as your needs grow.”

The DS923+ can function as the primary storage and data protection solution for homes and small offices or as an edge node for multi-site deployments.

It can store more than 50 TB across its compact 4-bay setup; it can easily be scaled to accommodate more than 120 TB across nine drives with a DX517 expansion unit.

Users can further boost performance by upgrading to 10GbE networking and adding M.2 NVMe SSD drives through the built-in PCIe slot to enable fast caching or create additional all-flash storage pools.

The Synology DS923+ allows users to use high-performance local storage while simultaneously reducing footprints using hybrid cloud technology. Synology Hybrid Share efficiently stores cold data in the cloud and keeps frequently accessed files cached on the device for access at LAN speed. Here are the specifications and features of the new Synology DS923+.

Synology DS923+ NAS

CPU CPU Model AMD Ryzen R1600 CPU Quantity 1 CPU Architecture 64-bit CPU Frequency 2-core 2.6 (base) / 3.1 (turbo) GHz Hardware Encryption Engine (AES-NI) Memory System Memory 4 GB DDR4 ECC Memory Module Pre-installed 4 GB (4 GB x 1) Total Memory Slots 2 Maximum Memory Capacity 32 GB (16 GB x 2) Notes Synology reserves the right to replace memory modules with the same or higher frequency based on supplier’s product life cycle status. Rest assured that the compatibility and stability have been strictly verified with the same benchmark to ensure identical performance.Please select Synology memory modules for optimum compatibility and reliability. Synology will not provide complete product warranty or technical support if non-Synology memory modules are used for memory expansion. Storage Drive Bays 4 Maximum Drive Bays with Expansion Unit 9 (DX517 x 1) M.2 Drive Slots 2 (NVMe) Compatible Drive Type* (See all supported drives) 3.5″ SATA HDD2.5″ SATA SSDM.2 2280 NVMe SSD Hot Swappable Drive* Notes The hot swappable drive feature is not supported by M.2 SSD slots.”Compatible drive type” indicates drives that have been tested to be compatible with Synology products. This term does not indicate the maximum connection speed of each drive bay. External Ports RJ-45 1GbE LAN Port* 2 (with Link Aggregation / Failover support) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port* 2 eSATA Port 1 Notes This device’s 1GbE LAN ports have a maximum transmission unit (MTU) size of 1,500 bytes.The USB 3.0 standard was renamed to USB 3.2 Gen 1 by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) in 2019. PCIe PCIe Expansion 1 x Gen3 x2 network upgrade slot File System Internal Drives BtrfsEXT4 External Drives BtrfsEXT4EXT3FATNTFSHFS+exFAT Notes exFAT Access can be installed for free from Package Center in DSM 7.0. In DSM 6.2 or earlier versions, exFAT Access needs to be purchased in Package Center. Appearance Size (Height x Width x Depth) 166 mm x 199 mm x 223 mm Weight 2.24 kg Others System Fan 92 mm x 92 mm x 2 pcs Fan Speed Mode Full-Speed ModeCool ModeQuiet Mode Brightness Adjustable Front LED Indicators Power Recovery Noise Level* 22.9 dB(A) Scheduled Power On / Off Wake on LAN / WAN Power Supply Unit / Adapter 100 W AC Input Power Voltage 100V to 240V AC Power Frequency 50/60 Hz, Single Phase Power Consumption 35.51 W (Access)

11.52 W (HDD Hibernation) British Thermal Unit 121.09 BTU/hr (Access)

39.28 BTU/hr (HDD Hibernation) Notes For more information on how power consumption is measured, refer to this article.Noise testing was conducted with the Synology system fully installed with Synology SATA HDDs and in an idle state. Two GRAS 40AE microphones are placed at a 1 m distance from the front and rear of the device. Background noise: 16.49-17.51 dB(A); Temperature: 24.25-25.75˚C; Humidity: 58.2-61.8% Temperature Operating Temperature 0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F) Storage Temperature -20°C to 60°C (-5°F to 140°F) Relative Humidity 5% to 95% RH Certification FCCCEBSMIVCCIRCMUKCAEACCCCKC Warranty 3-year hardware warranty, extendable to 5 years with EW201 or Extended Warranty Plus Notes Availability varies by region. Before purchasing, please visit the official web pages of EW201/202 and Extended Warranty Plus for a list of eligible regions.The warranty period starts from the purchase date as stated on your purchase receipt. (Learn more) Environment RoHS Compliant Packaging Content Main Unit X 1Accessory Pack X 1AC Power Adapter X 1AC Power Cord X 1RJ-45 LAN Cable X 2Quick Installation Guide X 1

The Synology DS923+ is available starting today at an MSRP of $599.99 through Synology partners and resellers.

