New on Netflix November 25 to December 1: An ancient creature awakens in Troll

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 25 and December 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November and December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 25 to December 1st list, which is headlined by the film Troll, in which an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient creature.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Puzzle Gods: Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!

Scriptic: Crime Stories: Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Solitaire: Drag cards to arrange them in descending order with alternating colors. Sort all the suits from ace to king — it’s the timeless game you know and love.

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game: Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give into temptation?

Coming soon in November

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Last Dolphin King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

Coming soon in December

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

God's Crooked Lines (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): A private detective who claims to be suffering from paranoia checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient's mysterious death.

The Interest of Love (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they're willing to go for love.

): Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they’re willing to go for love. My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (NETFLIX SERIES): David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And now for the Netflix November 25 to December 1st list:

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Blood & Water: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

The Lost Patient (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): After waking up from a coma with no memory of the night when his entire family was murdered, a young man and his psychiatrist try to untangle the truth.

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): As Hope Springs gets ready to celebrate the holidays, Teddy uses his toys to take away all the festive cheer — unless the Action Pack can stop him!

November 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Everyone’s decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals!

The Creature Cases: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Everyone's decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals!

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger returns to executive produce season three of Crime Scene, the acclaimed documentary series exploring the ways in which certain locations aid and abet criminal activity. The new season, directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, investigates the "Texas Killing Fields," a region with a dark pattern of girls who have disappeared and turned up dead. Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road – the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991. Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies. His determined pursuit of justice for the victims drives the series as it delves into five decades of the area's unsettling history, uncovering a pattern of eerie connections and missed opportunities surrounding the Calder Road cold cases that may, at long last, lead investigators to the truth.

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇬🇧): Returning to his hometown of Crawley, England, Romesh Ranganathan riffs on veganism, his kids — and offers a peek into the making of his comedy special.

Vikings: Season 5 🇨🇦

Returning to his hometown of Crawley, England, Romesh Ranganathan riffs on veganism, his kids — and offers a peek into the making of his comedy special. Vikings: Season 5 🇨🇦

November 30

A Man of Action (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): In this drama inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, an anarchist targets one of the world’s biggest banks with an ingenious counterfeiting operation.

A Man of Action (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): In this drama inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, an anarchist targets one of the world's biggest banks with an ingenious counterfeiting operation.

My Name Is Vendetta (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): When enemies from the past kill his wife and brother-in-law, a former mafia enforcer and his daughter flee to Milan to plot their revenge.

When enemies from the past kill his wife and brother-in-law, a former mafia enforcer and his daughter flee to Milan to plot their revenge. Snack VS. Chef (NETFLIX SERIES): Twelve chefs channel their inner food scientists to re-create classic snacks and invent their own original treats for a $50,000 prize.

Snack VS. Chef (NETFLIX SERIES): Twelve chefs channel their inner food scientists to re-create classic snacks and invent their own original treats for a $50,000 prize.

Take Your Pills: Xanax (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

Being a new month, there are a few new and older titles coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada between November 25 and December 1st.

December 1

12 Gifts of Christmas 🇨🇦

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi 🇨🇦

21 Jump Street 🇺🇸

Archer: Season 13 🇨🇦

Baby Shark’s Big Show!: Season 1 🇨🇦

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1&2 🇺🇸

Billy Madison 🇨🇦

Blue’s Clues & You!: Seasons 1&2 🇨🇦

Coach Carter 🇺🇸

Dead End (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Dead End (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1 🇺🇸

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 🇺🇸

The Happytime Murders 🇺🇸

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 🇨🇦

It Takes Two 🇨🇦

It’s Complicated 🇨🇦

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Jolyne’s troubles have only multiplied, but her mission is clear; do everything she can to stop Father Pucchi’s plan from succeeding.

Jolyne’s troubles have only multiplied, but her mission is clear; do everything she can to stop Father Pucchi’s plan from succeeding. LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 “Crystalized” Part 1 🇨🇦

Love Island USA: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Masked Scammer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

The Masked Scammer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl 🇺🇸

Neighbors 🇨🇦

The Night Before 🇨🇦

Peppermint 🇺🇸

Qala (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

Qala (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

Step Brothers 🇨🇦

Troll (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Troll (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Troy 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas 🇨🇦

The United States vs. Billie Holiday 🇨🇦

Last Updated on November 24, 2022.