[CES 2023] Dell continues to refine Concept Luna

Last year at CES 2022, Dell announced its Concept Luna project. Concept Luna is a collaboration with Dell and Intel and aims to show how design can accelerate the reuse of products and materials, reducing waste and emissions for the future. Dell and Intel hope that Concept Luna can reduce their and consumers’ carbon footprint.

This year at CES 2023, Dell is updating its Luna progress, which seems to be a favorable update. The company says its Experience Innovation Group engineers have worked over the last year to refine the modular design of Concept Luna further, eliminating the need for adhesives and cables and minimizing the use of screws.

The refinements make it easier to repair and dismantle a system. Concept Luna could dramatically simplify and accelerate repair and disassembly processes, making components more accessible and expanding opportunities for reuse.

It can take recycling companies more than an hour to disassemble a PC with today’s technology held together with screws, glues, and various soldered components. With Luna, the disassembly process only takes minutes. Here’s what Dell’s press release had to say about the project’s ongoing progress.

By marrying Luna’s sustainable design with intelligent telemetry and robotic automation, we’ve created something with the potential to trigger a seismic shift in the industry and drive circularity at scale. A single sustainable device is one thing, but the real opportunity is the potential impact on millions of tech devices sold each year, and optimizing the materials in those devices for future reuse, refurbishment or recycling. The telemetry we added to Luna also provides the opportunity to diagnose the health of individual system components to help ensure sure nothing goes to waste. Because the way customers use their technology varies, not all components reach end-of-life at the same time. People working from home, for example, may use external components, such as keyboards and monitors. The laptop’s keyboard and monitor have barely been used, even when the motherboard is ready to be replaced. Our Concept Luna evolution can equip and connect individual components to telemetry to optimize their lifespans. At its simplest, it’s akin to how we maintain our vehicles, we don’t throw away the entire car when we need new tires or brakes. Our ongoing work with Concept Luna brings us closer to a future where more devices are engineered with a modular design. The exciting addition of robotics and automation serve as a catalyst to accelerate efficient device disassembly, measure component health and remaining usability, and better understand which components can be reused, refurbished or recycled – so nothing goes to waste. This vision has broad and profound implications for us, our customers and the industry at large, as we work together to reduce e-waste. Dell

