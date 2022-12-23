Coming to Tubi January 2023: Spawn, Blazing Saddles, John Q, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi January 2023 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi January 2023 edition!

Coming to Tubi in January 2023

Tubi Originals

GOOD WIFE’S GUIDE TO MURDER – 1/6 – After her husband is murdered, Kate is considered the prime suspect, thanks largely to her popular vlog, aptly titled “A Good Wife’s Guide to Murder.” Using her own expertise in the area, Kate must delve through the other suspects and find her husband’s killer in order to clear her name.

TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD’S BIGGEST LIES – 1/18 – The lies that led to some of the biggest stories in Hollywood history are exposed in a new documentary by TMZ. From the rise of Kim Kardashian to the fall of Jussie Smollett, the true stories behind Hollywood’s biggest lies are finally brought to light.

THE ASSISTANT – 1/20 – Successful doctor, Raven Fields, finds herself drowning in work and looks to hire an assistant to help with her day-to-day. Taking a chance on a young and cheery woman, Raven believes she’s found the perfect person until assistance turns into obsession, and she risks losing everything, including her life.

BRANDED & BRAINWASHED: INSIDE NXIVM – 1/25 – At first glance, it seemed completely innocent: Keith Raniere’s self-help group had numerous celebrity and everyday devotees. All were looking to improve their lives. But among the group’s inner sanctum, something much more sinister was at play. Driven by lust, greed, and a desire to dominate, Raniere blackmailed, brainwashed, and branded handpicked female members who he subjugated and pushed into sexual slavery. Join us on a two-hour journey into the origins of a 21st Century cult. This is BRANDED & BRAINWASHED: INSIDE NXIVM.

IMMORTAL CITY RECORDS – 1/27 – After accepting a job at Immortal City Records, aspiring singer Drea thinks all her dreams are coming true. But those dreams soon become nightmares as she gets tangled up in the label’s dark secrets.

Action

“Black and Blue”

“Braven”

“Collateral Damage”

“Heat”

“King Arthur”

“Need for Speed”

“Running Scared”

“Shoot ‘Em Up”

“Spawn”

“Spy Game”

“Stealth”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“The Specialist”

“Tango & Cash”

Art House

“A Dangerous Method”

“Drive”

“Easy Rider”

“In a Lonely Place”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Punch Drunk Love”

“The King of Comedy”

“The Shack”

Black Cinema

“All About the Benjamins”

“Crooklyn”

“Dear White People” (2014)

“Deliver Us From Eva”

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“Idlewild”

“John Q”

“Obsessed” (2009)

“Peeples”

“Stomp the Yard: Homecoming”

“You Got Served”

Comedy

“Blazing Saddles”

“Boys on the Side”

“Cabin Boy”

“Empire Records”

“Epic Movie”

“Guarding Tess”

“Instructions Not Included”

“Little Nicky”

“Maverick”

“Police Academy”

“Rough Night”

“The Big Wedding”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

Documentary

“2040”

“Citizenfour”

“Sample This”

“The Look of Silence”

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

Drama

“A Time to Kill”

“A Walk to Remember”

“L.A. Confidential”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Roman J. Israel Esq.”

“Scarface” (1983)

“The Hurricane”

“The Thin Red Line”

Horror

“Final Destination” (Franchise)

“Hannibal”

“House of Wax” (2005)

“Let Me In” (2010)

“The Crazies”

“The Monster”

“The Silence of the Lambs”

“Tremors” (Franchise)

Kids & Family

“Annie” (2014)

“Astro Boy”

“Earth to Echo”

“Fly Me to the Moon”

“He-Man & She-Re: A Christmas Special”

“Looney Tunes: Back in Action”

“Playmobil: The Movie”

“Secondhand Lions”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“A Breath Away”

“Attack the Block”

“Babylon A.D.”

“Battlefield Earth”

“Between Worlds”

“Contact”

“Escape from New York”

“Self/Less”

“Source Code”

“Spawn”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Legend of Hercules” – 1/15

“Underworld Awakening”

“Underworld: Evolution”

Thriller

“Alex Cross”

“Drive Angry 3D”

“Eight Millimeter”

“Fracture”

“Obsessed”

“Pride and Glory”

“Seven”

“The Brave One”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“The Whole Truth”

“Traffik”

TV Series

“Fantasy Island”

“Secrets and Lies”

“Southland”

“The Bernie Mac Show”

Western

“A Fistful of Dollars”

“Appaloosa”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Navajo Joe”

“Never Grow Old”

“Open Range”

“The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“Wild Wild West”

“Wyatt Earp”

What movies will you catch on the Coming to Tubi list for January 2023?

