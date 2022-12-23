Now playing on Plex January 2023: The Men Who Stare At Goats, 1408, Centurion, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex January 2023 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into January 2023!

New on Plex in January

The Men Who Stare at Goats

2:22

3 Generations

Almighty Zeus (starts 1/15)

And So It Goes

Blindspotting

Boys On The Side

Braven

Breaking At The Edge

Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations, The

Caught In The Crossfire

Contract To Kill

Crypto

Debug

Don Jon

Earth to Echo

Eighth Grade (starts 1/13)

Empire Records

Employee Of The Month

Enemies Closer

Ex, The

Force Majeure

Headhunters

Heat

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Inconceivable

Island, The

Judy

Killing Gunther

Killshot

L.A. Confidential

Lawless

Leap (Ballerina)

Life or Something Like It

Little Manhattan

Machine Gun Preacher

Men Who Stare At Goats, The

Monster, The (starts 1/6)

Monsters

My Bloody Valentine

New Police Story

Once Upon A Time In America

Paranoia (starts 1/19)

Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The

Ring, The

Single Man, A

We Summon The Darkness

Still Playing on Plex, Catch It Before It Leaves

1408

Reader, The

Romeo And Juliet

Take This Waltz

Two Days In Paris

White Bird In A Blizzard

Still Streaming on Plex in January

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bernie

Biutiful

Blair Witch Project, The

Blue Mountain State

Blue Ruin

Boondock Saints, The

Centurion

Chaser, The

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Collector, The

Control

Cube

Cube 2

Day Of The Dead

Dead Snow

Death Proof

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disconnect

Dogtooth

Dorian Gray

Drinking Buddies

Eden Lake

Fall, The

Fish Tank

Four Lions

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl Next Door, The

Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest, The (2009)

Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

God Bless America

Goon

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Hesher

High Tension

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hunt, The

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Spit On Your Grave

Iceman, The

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Joy Ride

Lady Vengeance

Let The Right One In

Lion

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Man From Nowhere, The

Man Up

Mandy

Merlin

Midnight Meat Train, The”

Monster

Monsters

Mr. Nobody

Oculus

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Passion Of The Christ, The

Planet Terror

Project Almanac

Requiem For A Dream

Road, The

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Shoplifters

Short Term 12

Signal, The

Sisters Brothers, The

Super

Superhero Movie

Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance

Taboo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The

This Is England

Train to Busan

Traitor

Triangle (2009)

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

V/H/S

Wailing, The

Wave, The



Wrap Up

