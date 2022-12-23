Now playing on Plex January 2023: The Men Who Stare At Goats, 1408, Centurion, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex January 2023 edition.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into January 2023!
Table of contents
New on Plex in January
Now Playing on Plex January 2023
The Men Who Stare at Goats
- 2:22
- 3 Generations
- Almighty Zeus (starts 1/15)
- And So It Goes
- Blindspotting
- Boys On The Side
- Braven
- Breaking At The Edge
- Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations, The
- Caught In The Crossfire
- Contract To Kill
- Crypto
- Debug
- Don Jon
- Earth to Echo
- Eighth Grade (starts 1/13)
- Empire Records
- Employee Of The Month
- Enemies Closer
- Ex, The
- Force Majeure
- Headhunters
- Heat
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- Inconceivable
- Island, The
- Judy
- Killing Gunther
- Killshot
- L.A. Confidential
- Lawless
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Life or Something Like It
- Little Manhattan
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Men Who Stare At Goats, The
- Monster, The (starts 1/6)
- Monsters
- My Bloody Valentine
- New Police Story
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Paranoia (starts 1/19)
- Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The
- Ring, The
- Single Man, A
- We Summon The Darkness
Still Playing on Plex, Catch It Before It Leaves
1408
- 1408
- Reader, The
- Romeo And Juliet
- Take This Waltz
- Two Days In Paris
- White Bird In A Blizzard
- Still Streaming on Plex in January
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bernie
- Biutiful
- Blair Witch Project, The
- Blue Mountain State
- Blue Ruin
- Boondock Saints, The
- Centurion
- Chaser, The
- Children Of The Corn
- Cobbler, The
- Collector, The
- Control
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Day Of The Dead
- Dead Snow
- Death Proof
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Disconnect
- Dogtooth
- Dorian Gray
- Drinking Buddies
- Eden Lake
- Fall, The
- Fish Tank
- Four Lions
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl Next Door, The
- Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest, The (2009)
- Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- God Bless America
- Goon
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Hesher
- High Tension
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunger
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Hunt, The
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Spit On Your Grave
- Iceman, The
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Joy Ride
- Lady Vengeance
- Let The Right One In
- Lion
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Man From Nowhere, The
- Man Up
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Midnight Meat Train, The”
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Nobody
- Oculus
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- Planet Terror
- Project Almanac
- Requiem For A Dream
- Road, The
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Shoplifters
- Short Term 12
- Signal, The
- Sisters Brothers, The
- Super
- Superhero Movie
- Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance
- Taboo
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Triangle (2009)
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- V/H/S
- Wailing, The
- Wave, The
Wrap Up
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for January 2023? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!
Last Updated on December 23, 2022.