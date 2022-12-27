How to add a Brave Browser shortcut to your iOS home screen

Brave Browser is a privacy-focused browser for Windows, mac, Android, and iOS. The browser has many privacy features that many users enjoy, but it is missing one functionality on iOS, home screen shortcuts. To be fair. All third-party browsers lack this functionality on iOS, and only Safari can do it.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Overview

In Safari mobile, you can add any website to your home screen as a shortcut. This adds an icon to your home screen that opens up whatever webpage you choose. It’s handy if you use specific websites frequently and no mobile app exists. In this case, many users prefer Brave Browser to watch YouTube instead of the YouTube app taking advantage of the browser’s privacy features.

But given that there is no “Add To Home Screen” feature on any iOS browser but Safari, how can we accomplish this with Brave Browser? Here is how.

Apps Needed

Brave Browser

URL to the page you want to add as a shortcut

Apple’s Shortcuts App

Procedure

Open the Shortcuts app

Tap the + on the upper right-hand corner

on the upper right-hand corner Type Open URLs in the search box at the bottom

Choose the Open URLs option at the top of the list

In the box labeled Open type Brave://open-url?url=

After that, enter the URL you want to open.

So it should look like this if you’re opening YouTube Brave://open-url?url=https://m.youtube.com/

Tap the arrow at the bottom of the screen

Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen

Name the Shortcut and click Add on the next screen

Tap Done on the next screen at the top right

Your Shortcut will be added to your screen; tap it and make sure it opens the URL you used

Screenshots

Last Updated on December 27, 2022.